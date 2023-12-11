NAVFAC MIDLANT Awards Contract for Railroad Maintenance, Repair Services onboard Naval Support Activity Crane, Indiana

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded ALLTRACK Inc., Pendleton, Indiana, a $45 million firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity requirements contract for railroad maintenance and repair services onboard Naval Support Activity Crane, Indiana.



Work will be performed in Crane, Indiana, and will be completed by December 2027.



No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual task orders. No task orders are being issued at this time. Future task orders will be funded by both Army and Navy Working Capital Funds.



This contract was competitively procured via the Contract Opportunities website with one proposal received.



NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity (N40085-24-D-0017).



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, as far west as Illinois, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



