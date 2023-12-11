100th ARW leadership visits home of ‘Bloody Hundredth’ heritage

Photo By Karen Abeyasekere | U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, left, presents a...... read more read more Photo By Karen Abeyasekere | U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, left, presents a lithograph of a KC-135 Stratotanker to Debra Hubbard, 100th Bomb Group Memorial Museum chair of trustees, at Thorpe Abbotts, Norfolk, England, Dec. 4, 2023. Base leadership from Royal Air Force Mildenhall spent time at the museum for an off-site meeting, followed by a tour to learn more about the heritage of the 100th ARW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere) see less | View Image Page

Commanders and senior enlisted leaders from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, visited the home of the Bloody Hundredth heritage – the 100th Bomb Group Memorial Museum – at Thorpe Abbotts Dec. 4, 2023. They visited the museum for a strategy meeting and a tour of the former World War II base.



The 100th BGMM volunteers dedicate their time to preserving the stories and memories of the American involvement in World War II.