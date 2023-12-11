Commanders and senior enlisted leaders from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, visited the home of the Bloody Hundredth heritage – the 100th Bomb Group Memorial Museum – at Thorpe Abbotts Dec. 4, 2023. They visited the museum for a strategy meeting and a tour of the former World War II base.
The 100th BGMM volunteers dedicate their time to preserving the stories and memories of the American involvement in World War II.
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2023 09:43
|Story ID:
|459728
|Location:
|THORPE ABBOTTS, NFK, GB
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th ARW leadership visits home of ‘Bloody Hundredth’ heritage, by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT