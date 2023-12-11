628th Security Forces Squadron pitches innovative idea, earns Palmetto Spark funding for new firearm training simulator

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C.-- With a little bit of help from the Palmetto Spark Innovation Lab, the 628th Security Forces Squadron has integrated a new firearm simulator into their training regimen on Joint Base Charleston.



The simulator’s construction resulted from the squadron’s successful pitch to the Palmetto Spark Innovation Lab last year, earning them $315,000 to enhance the base's capabilities.



The simulator offers comprehensive weapons training to Airmen from any career field in the Air Force.



“The system's purpose is to provide additional weapons training to better equip not just defenders, but Airmen from all job fields,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kourtlyn Stafford, 628th Security Forces Squadron training non-commissioned officer in charge.



The simulator supports both trainers and trainees by providing robust weapon analytics, automatic coaching tools for reinforcing or correcting results, and enhanced graphics to create an immersive training experience. Each scenario offers a detailed examination of human performance in high stakes decision-making situations.



"Utilized primarily by Security Forces and civilian counterparts, our versatile system is equipped with various Air Force qualification courses,” Stafford said. “Squadrons can also request access, making it an invaluable tool for all service members."



This new technology highlights JB Charleston's dedication to Airmen's readiness, positioning the Spark Lab as a hub for innovation and skill development.

