Atlantic Field boosts intense EOTG, Recon training

Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina — Expeditionary Operations Training Group recently joined forces with Reconnaissance Marines from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit for Intelligence Interoperability Exercise II, a series of intensive training exercises at Outlying Landing Field Atlantic from Nov. 15-19, 2023.



The EOTG, renowned for its expertise in preparing Marines for expeditionary operations, partnered with Recon Marines to enhance the units' capabilities.

EOTG’s experienced instructors led the training that encompassed a wide range of scenarios that included reconnaissance and surveillance, small unit tactics, and advanced combat maneuvers. The collaboration allowed the Recon Marines to learn from the EOTG's vast knowledge and experience in expeditionary operations. The opportunity also provided the EOTG valuable insight that will go toward refining its training methodologies.



The training at the Outlying Landing Field Atlantic offered an authentic environment for both units to practice its skills. The training area allowed for simulations of urban warfare, jungle warfare, and amphibious insertions.



“This immersive training environment enabled the Marines to develop and refine their tactical proficiency, adaptability, and decision-making capabilities.” said Maj. Kevin Zimmerman, the Special Tactics Branch officer in charge.



The collaboration between the EOTG and Recon Marines serves as a testament to the Marine Corps' commitment to continuous improvement. Zimmerman stated, “By actively seeking opportunities to train together and share knowledge, these two elite units are ensuring that they remain at the forefront of expeditionary operations.”



According to the Special Tactics officer, the collaboration between the EOTG and Recon Marines at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point's Outlying Landing Field Atlantic has set a new standard for rigorous and effective expeditionary training. As the training exercises concluded, Zimmerman stated “the participating Marines left with enhanced skills, increased camaraderie, and a shared sense of accomplishment.”

