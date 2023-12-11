Toys for Tots to receive shipment of 18,000 toys to distribute to local families

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – In keeping up with the holiday spirit of giving, Fort Gregg-Adams Marines, Soldiers and volunteers received a toy shipment of 18,000 toys on Dec. 8 for Toys for Tots to distribute to local families.



“Since the beginning of September, we distributed 700 boxes that are spread throughout Chesterfield County that have been filled with toys, that we will be picking up and distributing,” said SSgt. Christopher Opert, Admin Chief of Hotel Battery 3rd Battalion, 14th Marines.



Joining Marines, Soldiers, and volunteers to receive the toy shipment was Cindy Simmerly, U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command and Fort Gregg-Adams commanding general’s wife; and Carmelita Torres, CASCOM and Fort Gregg-Adams senior enlisted leader’s wife.



“You all being here, doing what you’re doing, supporting our military members, and supporting our local and surrounding communities is really the true gift of the holiday season,” said Simmerly.



Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers partnered with the Marine Detachment. Soldiers supporting B.O.S.S. came from units across the installation, including Bravo Company, 832nd Ordnance Battalion, 59th Ordnance Brigade; and Whiskey Company, 244th Quartermaster Battalion, 23rd Quartermaster Brigade.



“Connecting organizations, people and our community is our highest priority,” said B.O.S.S. president Jamie Ramsdell.



With the holiday season underway, Toys for Tots and B.O.S.S. have already donated 3,000 toys to Holiday Helper to support military members, wounded warriors, retirees, widows, survivors, veterans and their families in need.



“Partners and volunteers like Toys for Tots and B.O.S.S. truly allow us to do what we do,” said Holiday Helper Association board member Susan Garling.

Once the truck arrived, Marines, Soldiers and volunteers worked hard to unload the toys by creating a daisy chain and passing gifts to one another into the building. Once the toys made their way inside the building they were sorted.



“With each toy donation we give, we provide a mandatory 50 books,” Opert said. “Because reading is just as important as playing with toys!”



Once the toys were successfully offloaded and sorted inside, the volunteers’ cheers carried throughout the building, echoing outside.



More than 1,300 toys have already been delivered to the Richmond and Chesterfield Counties. Last year, Toys for Tots donated 60,000 toys across Richmond and Chesterfield Counties to more than 29,000 children.



To learn more, visit: www.holidayhelperassociation.com and https://richmond-va.toysfortots.org/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.08.2023 Date Posted: 12.12.2023 Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US