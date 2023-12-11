‘Nutcracker’ a magical gift to celebrate 70th Anniversary of ROK-US Alliance

About 1,300 members of the Eighth Army community got to see one of the most famous ballets in the world due to the generosity of local Korean institutions Dec. 8.



Ticket holders filled the Seoul Arts Center in Seoul, South Korea, to see a complimentary performance of “The Nutcracker” performed by the Korean National Ballet.



Eighth Army received the complimentary tickets to help celebrate 70 years of the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance. This was a special edition of the annual American-Korean Friendship Holiday Concert, which is in its 13th year.



“Many efforts went into planning this event so that we can come together as friends to share cultural experiences and strengthen the ROK-US Alliance,” said Lt. Gen. Bill Burleson, Eighth Army commanding general, in a letter to organizers. “As we reflect on our many blessings, we are thankful for our shared history, forged over 73 years ago.”



Ticket holders were offered free transportation to the Seoul Arts Center from Camps Casey, Walker and Humphreys, along with additional buses from Osan Air Base.



Once inside the Seoul Arts Center, guests waited in the rotunda outside the concert hall decorated with a large Christmas tree. The arts center has several eateries where Eighth Army guests caught dinners and snacks. A small band later performed to entertain the guests as they waited for the much-anticipated opening of the concert hall doors.



“The event was a harmonious blend of music and dance, with the orchestra and the Korean National Ballet team delivering an exceptional performance,” said Erin Chun, Eighth Army G6 directorate. “The best part of the night was witnessing this collaborative effort that symbolizes the unity between our nations.”



From the reaction of the attendees, this special edition of the annual American-Korean Friendship Holiday Concert would be one to remember.



“I would like to thank those who helped put today’s memorial holiday event together, especially Honorary Chairman Lee Se-Ung, Chairman Lee Sang-Kyun of Seoul Cyber University and Seoul Arts Center for hosting today’s performance,” Burleson said in a thank-you note. “Also, a special thank you and congratulations to the Korean National Ballet Company for your performance.”



“The Nutcracker” is an 1892 two-act classical ballet by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, set on Christmas Eve at the foot of a Christmas tree in a child's imagination. It is one of the most popular ballets in the world and exceptionally popular in the United States, according to online references.

