Photo By Spc. Austin Robertson | Japanese, U.S., and Australian participants take part in a rehearsal during Yama Sakura 85 at Camp Higashi-Chitose, Japan, Dec. 11, 2023. Throughout the exercise, members of each nation spent time working with the partners and honed their ability to operate together. As a part of U.S. Army Pacific's Operation Pathways, the 43rd iteration of Yama Sakura exercise, YS-85, is the first U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Australian Army command post exercise based in Japan. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Austin Robertson)

Yama Sakura 85: The First Trilateral Exercise with Australian Army



CAMP ASAKA, Saitama, Japan–For the first time, the Australian Army played as full participants during Yama Sakura, where they worked alongside their Japanese and American counterparts. This command post exercise (CPX) took the Australians from the Land Down Under to the Land of the Rising Sun to act as partners throughout the exercise after spending 10 years observing previous iterations of Yama Sakura.



For Australian Capt. Amy Hannigan, a liaison officer with 1st Australian Division Logistics, Australian Army, this exercise was an opportunity to achieve a goal of working with foreign counterparts, and build lasting connections with her counterparts from across the world.



“This is the first time I’ve deployed overseas like this before,” said Hannigan. “I’m excited for the networking opportunity and understanding how the 1st Australian Division fights in a trilateral environment; it is something I’m keen to understand in regard to the logistical elements.”



Yama Sakura is contributing to the ongoing defense of Japan, regional peace, and stability in the Indo-Pacific. This is the 43rd iteration of Yama Sakura, and this year’s exercise took place at multiple locations, including Camp Higashi-Chitose, Hokkaido; Camp Sendai, Miyagi; Camp Asaka, Saitama; U.S. Army Camp Zama, Nakagawa Prefecture around Japan, from Dec. 4-13, 2023.



While this is Hannigan’s first time in Japan, it isn’t the first time she has worked with the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force(JGSDF). She worked alongside members of the JGSDF who observed Talisman Sabre held in Australia. Talisman Sabre is the largest combined training exercise between Australia and the United States.



“We’ve loved going around learning about Japan and meeting the Japanese people,” said Hannigan. “The people are so welcoming and if you show them that you are trying to understand their culture and language they are more receptive to teaching you. I am really enjoying it here.”



While this is a new journey for Hannigan, it is not for Australian Maj. Simmon Statton, the deputy officer-in-charge, Coalition Joint Network Operation Security Center (CJNOSC), Headquarters Forces Command, Australian Army. The CJNOSC provides all the systems and network architecture for information exchange between the U.S. Army, JGSDF, and Australian Army.



“For me personally, I’m good at business processing and structuring, which is the reason why the Americans brought me back," said Statton. “There was an appetite for maintaining existing networks and building on those, so that when we come together it will be easier to share information at a faster rate without having to start from scratch.”



Yama Sakura focuses on dealing with challenges as a CPX and the requirements of large-scale operation in Japan at a division, corps, and army level.. Yama Sakura has taken place since 1982 in support of the 1954 US and Japan Mutual Defence Assistance Agreement, and has grown into the region’s largest and most complex exercise with approximately 7,000 U.S. service members attending YS-85 this year.



“I’ve embedded myself down with the JGSDF team,” said Statton. “It has allowed for easier interactions from the general to the lowest operator; if they need any clarification on systems.”



The Australian 1st Division members trained with Soldiers from I Corps, 7th Infantry Division, 11th Airborne Division, U.S. Army Japan, U.S. Army Reserve, U.S. Army National Guard, and members of the JGSDF throughout the duration of the exercise..



“It's my first time participating in Yama Sakura,” said 1st. Lt. Charles Grunert, Trilateral Communication, I Corps. “ I’ve already seen the Australians integrated so well with the teams, working in different shops as if this wasn't the first trilateral Yama Sakura. It is awesome to see us all working together so well while accomplishing things better than we could before.”



“It was so nice having the Australian Army as part of YS-85,” said Capt. Masahito Nakajima, a cyber operation and operations security specialist for the JGSDF. “I’m conducting a cyber defensive operation and both sides have our own procedures to handle cyber incidents. In terms of cyber operations this is an excellent time to exchange opinions and extend the scheme of maneuver in cyberspace is so nice.”



With the Australian Army’s participation, YS-85 continues to enhance the interoperability and cooperation between key regional allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific, while strengthening the United States, Japan, and Australia relations. YS-85 is building upon the foundations of the last 43 iterations to increase the security, stability, and peace of the Indo-Pacific region.