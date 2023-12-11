593rd ESC Efforts in Support of YS85

Photo By Pfc. Alexcia Rupert | 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC) plays a key role in exercise Yama Sakura...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Alexcia Rupert | 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC) plays a key role in exercise Yama Sakura 85 Dec. 4 - 13, 2023. Yama Sakura 85 is a multilateral training exercise between the U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) and the Australian Army. Yama Sakura is an annual command post exercise that has been going on for the last 42 years. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. First Class Alexcia Rupert) see less | View Image Page

CAMP ASAKA, Japan – The 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command played a crucial role in exercise Yama Sakura 85 Dec. 4-13, 2023. YS-85 is an annual multilateral command post exercise between the U.S. Army and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF). Additionally, the Australian Army took part as a full participant for the first time during this year's exercise.



Whether taking part in an exercise or conducting routine operations, the 593rd ESC bridges the gap between the operational requirements of the U.S. and Japan while synchronizing sustainment, managing distribution, and providing I Corps with the operational endurance to execute its mission.



"When we look at the combined fight, you have to understand the capacity and capabilities of your partners that operate with you and build on that relationship," said Col. Kevin L. Cotman, commander of the 593rd ESC. "Exercises like this help build the foundation for the future and build readiness for operations we might need to do to support our nation."



"I always talk to the Soldiers about being prepared if we are called upon to do our job, even though we do sets and reps back at Joint Base Lewis McChord," said Command Sgt. Maj. Dawadrain Clark, the 593rd ESC command sergeant major. "Coming out here and actually partnering with the JGSDF and seeing how they operate will enhance both of our abilities to do whatever we are asked to do."



Integration between bilateral partners to synchronize logistics is essential to enhancing combat readiness and cohesiveness. Ultimately, Clark believes it is crucial to understand the capabilities and capacities of your partners through complex bilateral exercises.



"If we are able to keep their momentum and they're not looking back for logistics, we're doing our job at that point," said Cotman. "Where they don't have a need to look back for support, we are having an impact on the fight in the right way.



During the exercise, Soldiers with the 593rd ESC overcame numerous challenges, including language barriers and the difference in the organizational structure of the JGSDF.



"We don't have a similar type of organization with the JGSDF, but at least we know the staff section in the [Ground Component Command] so that we can reach out and find the information," said Col. Jameson Smith, the 593rd ESC support operations officer. "We're extremely happy with where we are right now. I think it's just going to continue to get better as we progress throughout the year."



The addition of a Combined Joint Movement Control Center (CJMCC) is a new activity that's unique to this year's Yama Sakura. The CJMCC's primary purpose is to help coordinate transportation between the U.S. Army and JGSDF. CJMCC is managed by both the JGSDF and the 593rd ESC.



"There have been instances where we have been trying to figure things out, and we just rack our minds about how we're going to do it," said Clark. "Then we just ask the JGSDF, and they say, 'Oh yeah, we got all this stuff to help,' and they would show us a different way to solve the problem."



Clark said that with the CJMCC will help members in both U.S. Army and JGSDF learn new lessons, identify processes, have better discussions, and improve understanding of the logistical systems and capabilities of both nations while managing movements in the I Corps area of operations.



"Every time we do something, whether it's a YS or a Talisman Sabre, whatever exercise, I just want the team to learn something," said Cotman. "If we learn one thing that makes us better, that's going to help the fight or at least help us support the Corps as a whole."