Hawaiʻi Wildfires Response Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – Kim Davis

Photo By Elizabeth Lockyear

Kim Davis, program analyst from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mobile District, is supporting the Hawai‘i Wildfires recovery mission on Maui as a data manager. She works closely with the mission manager, mission specialist and planning team to fill quality assurance inspector positions for the Debris Removal mission. Davis keeps track of these volunteers’ arrival and departure dates. She also tracks when they arrive on the island and when they physically return home.



“My time here in Hawaiʻi is a bitter, but sweet, time frame. I have always wanted to visit the island, but never under these circumstances,” said Davis. “This my fourth debris mission. The reason I volunteered is because it matters. What if this was my family? My community? How would I feel if no one helped me?”