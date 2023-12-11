Yama Sakura Spotlight: A Soldier always answers the call

Photo By Spc. Ashley Xie | U.S. Army Spc. Jordayne Bogle, a watercraft engineer assigned to the 35th Combat...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Ashley Xie | U.S. Army Spc. Jordayne Bogle, a watercraft engineer assigned to the 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, works in the kitchen as a volunteer with the culinary specialists in support of Yama Sakura 85 at Camp Sendai, Japan, Dec. 11, 2023. As a part of U.S. Army Pacific's Operation Pathways, the 43rd iteration of Yama Sakura exercise participants from the JGSDF and the Australian Army train together with Soldiers in a Joint environment to strengthen multi-domain and cross-domain interoperability and readiness to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. Continued, face-to-face interactions with our allies and partners are the foundation of our bilateral and multilateral relationships. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ashley Xie) see less | View Image Page

CAMP SENDAI, Japan – In the busy world of the U.S. Army, stories of adaptability and solidarity often stand out, and the story of Spc. Jordayne Bogle is no exception. Known as an expert watercraft engineer among his peers, Bogle's journey took an unexpected turn during Yama Sakura 85.

When the call came for volunteers to help the culinary specialists with the exercise, Bogle did not hesitate. His decision to step out of his professional comfort zone was driven by a simple yet profound desire: to lend a hand to his co-workers.

"They were talking about it one day, my platoon and my company," he said. "I saw an opportunity to help where I was needed, and I volunteered. It was a four-day weekend, and nobody really wanted to give up their weekend, so I did it."

Transitioning from watercraft engineering to culinary operations was no small feat. Bogle faced the challenge of learning on the job with limited time to adapt. He showcased an impressive ability to absorb new skills and knowledge.

Outside his military life, Bogle is passionate about photography and rebuilding various objects. These hobbies, a reflection of his creative and constructive nature, offer a glimpse into his unique personality and ability to seize opportunities in his professional life, turning challenges into memorable achievements.

For U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Lajuane Lee, the senior culinary management noncommissioned officer for this exercise, Bogle has been an essential part of his team's success.

"First Boggle is not a culinary specialist; he is an engineer on boats," said Lee. "He raised his right hand and volunteered to come down here. He has been learning and working hard, and we are glad to have him."

Bogle's story is a testament to the diverse talents and adaptability of those who serve in the military. His willingness to step into a completely new role for the benefit of his team exemplifies the spirit of service that is the cornerstone of the military ethos. Through his actions, Bogle contributed significantly to the success of Yama Sakura 85 and set an inspiring example for his peers. His willingness to embrace a new challenge without hesitation illustrates that true fulfillment often lies in the desire to go beyond one's assigned role for the greater good.

As a part of U.S. Army Pacific's Operation Pathways, the 43rd iteration of Yama Sakura exercise participants from the JGSDF and the Australian Army train together with Soldiers in a Joint environment to strengthen multi-domain and cross-domain interoperability and readiness to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. Continued face-to-face interactions with our allies and partners are the foundation of our bilateral and multilateral relationships.

This exercise has allowed Soldiers from across the Army to step outside their comfort zones and work together with international partners and allies toward a common goal. Bogle is just one example of the spirit of cooperation and desire to win as a team that embodies Yama Sakura.