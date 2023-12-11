Exploring the heart of Korea: USAG Humphreys Security and Culture Tour

Photo By Jason Om | U.S. Soldiers, families and Department of Army Civilians stationed at U.S. Army...... read more read more Photo By Jason Om | U.S. Soldiers, families and Department of Army Civilians stationed at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, post for a photo at Baekje Museum, Dec. 2, during a cultural tour. The tour was provided by the Gyeonggi-do Military-Government cooperation department who organized an immersive security and culture tour visiting prominent landmarks such as Lotte Tower, Lotte Aquarium, and the Baekje Museum. (U.S. Army Photo by Jason Om) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – In a demonstration of camaraderie and appreciation for the dedication of U.S. Soldiers, families and Department of Army civilians stationed at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, the Gyeonggi-do Military-Government cooperation department organized an immersive security and culture tour Dec. 2. The day-long event unfolded at prominent landmarks such as Lotte Tower, Lotte World Aquarium, and the Baekje Museum.



“This is awesome," said Keith Smith, who works at the Directorate of Public Works for USAG Humphreys. "We are in Korea, and being taken care of in this manner is great. Seeing the Lotte Tower, the 6th tallest building in the world, was a remarkable experience. It was also fantastic coming here in a group.”



The tour accommodated 40 participants, providing an opportunity for members of the U.S. military community to delve into the Korean culture while strengthening the bond between the Republic of Korea and the United States. The tour included a visit to the iconic Lotte Tower, and provided participants with tickets to Seoul Sky Observatory which is located at the top of the tower. The observatory offers a panoramic view of Seoul from 123 stories high.



Additionally, the group visited Lotte World Aquarium and was able to see 650 species of 55,000 different marine life. Lastly, the group stopped at Baekje Museum, which houses historical artifacts shedding light on Korea’s rich heritage.



The Gyeonggi-do Military-Government Cooperation Department, as the primary sponsor of the event, underscored the significance of such cultural exchanges. This initiative serves not only as a gesture of gratitude towards the U.S. military personnel for their service but also as a means to fortify the enduring alliance between the Republic of Korea and the United States.



“This excursion is a testament to the commitment of both nations to foster goodwill and cultural appreciation,” said, Heather MacLeod, Directorate of Human Resources at USAG Humphreys. “It is a celebration of our longstanding friendship and a step forward in creating more opportunities for collaboration and mutual growth in the years to come.”