Academy cadet selected for postgraduate Marshall Scholarship

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Cadet 1st Class Owen Graham has just been selected as the Academy’s 24th Marshall Scholar, earning a fully-funded, two-year postgraduate education in the United Kingdom.



Graham will graduate in May with a degree in aeronautical engineering and applied mathematics and will commission as a second lieutenant into the U.S. Air Force.



Following graduation, Graham hopes to attend the University of Cambridge and the Imperial College London to study quantitative climate and weather science to earn a master’s degree in Advanced Aeronautical Engineering.



“My first year at Cambridge will prepare me to analyze and model the earth’s climate. Deepening my understanding of the equations governing climate modeling, which my undergraduate coursework in applied mathematics has prepared me for,” said Graham. “The Advanced Aeronautical Engineering program is focused on aircraft design choices and emerging technology that will reduce aircraft environmental impact and lifecycle costs.”



At the Academy, Graham’s undergraduate research focused on improvements to hypersonic surveillance vehicles and stealth aircraft. He also served as a soaring instructor pilot, Spark Club project manager, and director of operations for his squadron.



“I am incredibly proud of Cadet Graham and his selection for the Marshall Scholarship. His selection reflects his years of hard work and the dedication of our faculty and staff who inspired him and enabled his participation in world-class research,” said Dean of the Faculty Brig. Gen. Linell Letendre. “Cadet Graham is a truly exceptional warfighter scholar passionate about solving problems. His ability to tackle those problems that he is so passionate about will be propelled by the knowledge and relationships he brings back from his time in the U.K.”



The Marshall Scholarship was established in 1953 by an Act of Parliament to thank the United States for its aid through the Marshall Plan which helped with post-World War II economic recovery in Europe.



Upon completion of his studies in the U.K., Graham will attend pilot training.

