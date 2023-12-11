RAT Training sees Team Kingsley Airmen ready and prepared

Seventy-five Kingsley Airmen completed hands-on, chemical gear training at the 173rd Fighter Wing as the Air Force ramps up readiness across the entire force, December 3, 2023.

“A group of us refamiliarized with getting into full MOPP gear today, getting that muscle memory back—pulling on the mask, placing it and securing it quickly as well as the rest of the gear,” said Col. Micah Lambert, the 173rd FW vice-wing commander, immediately following the training.

He added that this training is essential for every Team Kingsley Airman. “For many in typically non-tasked positions this is a reminder that we not only produce fighter pilots at Kingsley, but we are also Airmen ready to answer the state or nations call,” said Lambert.

In years past, only the Airmen tasked to deploy overseas would accomplish this training when they were notified of their pending deployment. Today, however, Ready Airman Training (RAT) works to ensure all Air Force members have an increased level of basic preparation.

At the programs genesis just over a year ago, then Chief of Staff of the Air Force, Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. said, said “We must challenge the status quo to prepare our Airmen for operating in environments far more complex than we have in the past.”

It’s part of a larger focus on deployability or Air Force Force Generation (AFFORGEN), the framework upon which Airmen are deployed to meet the demand of changing contingencies around the world.

In addition to learning to don chemical gear in a rapid fashion Airmen can anticipate renewed emphasis on 12 areas including small arms training, active threat response, comprehensive fitness, information environment awareness and others.

“This is the model and method needed to compete and deter where the adversary’s tactics and techniques have evolved in an effort to match ours,” said Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass. “Ready Airman Training is how we, as an Air Force, continue to outpace our strategic competitors and win the high-end fight.”

And so, Senior Master Sgt. Jason Peterson led the assembled Airmen through the six stages of donning and wearing chemical gear.

“Ready …. Go,” he said punctuated by the sounds of ripping Velcro as Airmen attempted to don their masks in under 10 seconds—the Air Force standard. “The priority is your lungs, keeping the chemicals out of them.”

They also put the rest of the gear on and by the end of the training each Airmen stood, hooded, masked and gloved, covered from head to toe in under two minutes—in aggregate, more prepared and more available should the Air Force need their services in far-flung places.

