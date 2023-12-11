Quarterly Housing Town Hall gives residents opportunity for feedback

The town hall meeting hosted by the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander and Army Housing Dec. 5, was more than just a routine gathering. From discussions about mandatory home inspections to the reoccurring racoons, community leaders disclosed what the next plan of action is for residents.



The events serve as a platform for residents to discuss their concerns so leadership can gain perspective on what is needed to maintain a high quality of life in all on-post residential communities. The most topical discussion was about the upcoming home inspections that will take place in on-post housing. The goal is 100 percent completion on this initiative by putting out notices to allow families the opportunity to plan for the inspection visit.



“This is a third-party contract done by DoD,” said Col. Marc Austin, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield garrison commander. “They are going out to installations everywhere, and they are making sure that both Army housing and our partners are doing everything to keep up with standards.” “When they come in, it should not be invasive, but making sure the partnership is doing what it is supposed to do.”



This initiative can start as early as Jan. 2, so be on the lookout, and make sure you are signing up early.



Another touchpoint of the town hall meeting was getting on top of the mold and moisture concerns that residents are having and ensuring that residents are aware of how to properly submit work orders to have the issue remediated. Residents were reminded that since mold and moisture issues are environmental, that they would classify as urgent or an emergency work order requests that require immediate attention.



“Please report it, even if it is just a spot you are not sure about, that is something we would want to look at. When we can address it as early as possible, we can get eyes on it to make suggestions about it and make repairs,” Kylah Harmon, the regional operations director at Balfour Beatty Communities.



The townhall concluded with a question-and-answer where residents expressed concerns regarding trash pickup, racoons, and vacant housing upkeep.



Kylah Harmon, addressed these concerns by saying, “There is a responsibility on our part to start actively addressing these issues.” “This is something we have been working on getting in the regular schedule.”



On-post housing residents are encouraged to submit routine maintenance requests online through the resident’s portal or by calling 912-402-2466.



The housing town halls are offered once a quarter on both Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield and serve as a touchpoint between Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison leadership, the Directorate of Public Works Housing Division, on-post housing partner Balfour Beatty Communities, and on-post housing residents. This quarter's town hall found neutral ground within Fort Stewarts’s Ralphie’s Movie Theatre.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.05.2023 Date Posted: 12.11.2023 15:52 Story ID: 459670 Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Quarterly Housing Town Hall gives residents opportunity for feedback, by Bryan Lunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.