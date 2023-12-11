National Guard Professional Education Center Competes in 2023 Innovation Competition Finals

Photo By Staff Sgt. Amouris Coss | Soldiers assigned to the National Guard's Professional Education Center pitch their...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Amouris Coss | Soldiers assigned to the National Guard's Professional Education Center pitch their Innovation idea during the National Guard Bureau's 2023 Innovation Competition finals at the Army National Guard Readiness Center, Arlington, Virginia, on December 7, 2023. PEC made it to the finals after several previous rounds competing against other national guard entities and were able to showcase their virtual reality initiative at NGB. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Amouris Coss) see less | View Image Page

ARLINGTON, Va. – Anticipation ran high as Soldiers assigned to the National Guard’s Professional Education Center eagerly awaited the results of the National Guard Bureau’s 2023 Innovation Competition, held at the Army National Guard Readiness Center on Dec. 6, 2023.



“Being able to present our ideas in front of National Guard leaders was the highlight of this experience,” said Sgt. 1st Class Victor Marquez, an instructor and leader at PEC's Sustainment, Installations and Environmental Battalion. “My team and I demonstrated exceptional effort to reach this stage.”



Out of 32 total submissions from across the nation, the team got third place. They see this as an opportunity to refine their product and pitch for a second competition scheduled later this year, said Maj. Jeremy Bouillion, an instructor assigned to the Strategy and Leader Development Institute at PEC.



The journey to the finals involved collaborative efforts from several organizations at PEC. The process commenced with the first round open to all 54 states and territories. Participants submitted an information paper and video showcasing how their proposed innovation could address a specific organizational challenge.



After the first round of submissions, a panel narrowed down the entries to 16 teams, advancing them to the semi-final round. In the semi-finals, teams were required to enhance their information paper and video.



Ultimately, four teams were chosen to progress to the final round, where they had to present their submission with a five-minute pitch. Following the pitch, teams had to face a panel of three judges led by Gen. Daniel Hokanson, Chief of the National Guard Bureau.



“Reaching the finals presented a significant challenge,” said Bouillion. “Our major task was to identify and engage the right stakeholders who could provide the expertise needed to ensure a robust product presentation.”



PEC, located at Camp Robinson, in North Little Rock, Arkansas, serves as the premier learning institute for the National Guard. Its mission is to enhance the readiness of the National Guard’s full-time staff, with a crucial focus on providing innovative teaching methods. The future of education at PEC lies in virtual reality, according to the team.



“Virtual reality offers students immersive learning experiences, enhancing comprehension and retention of complex concepts,” explained Marquez. “It provides interactive simulations for practical training that is relevant to the operational environment.”



Bouillion led as the project manager and carefully selected subject matter experts for the competition. Colin Trachte, a software developer, took the lead in developing the VR software showcased to the judges, while Ricky Veal, the chief of training development, demonstrated the adaptability of VR across various classes on the PEC campus.



Marquez and Sgt. 1st Class Bryant Laning, an ordnance training developer, spearheaded the vision of the future integration of this technology into one of their existing courses and illustrated its potential through a storyboard for the video submission. With support from the PEC public affairs and visual information offices, the team's ideas came to life in a three-minute video.



The Shark Tank-style pitch left the team nervous, but their confidence in their groundbreaking idea drove them to dedicate countless days to rehearsing for this moment. After the team's pitch, the final decision was in the hands of the judges. The PEC team secured a commendable third place in the finals.



“We consider this a team achievement,” said Bouillion. “We successfully ignited an innovative culture within our organization. Maintaining this momentum is crucial as we strive to accomplish our organizational goals for the future.”