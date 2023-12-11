21st Theater Sustainment Command hosts Inaugural Unit Safety Officer Course on Panzer-Kaserne

Photo By Sgt. Andrew Jo | The 21st Theater Sustainment Command conducted the first ever Unit Safety Officer...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Andrew Jo | The 21st Theater Sustainment Command conducted the first ever Unit Safety Officer Course on Panzer-Kaserne, Nov. 14. In accordance with AR 385-10, the Unit Safety Officer is a spokesperson who cooperates with leaders and supervisors at all levels within the organization to assist the commander in executing the Army Safety and Occupational Health Program. see less | View Image Page

PANZER-KASERNE, Germany - The 21st Theater Sustainment Command conducted the Unit Safety Officer Course at Panzer Kaserne for the first time this past November 14-16, 2023, allowing 16 Team 21 USOs to meet all regulatory requirements without having to spend time and expense traveling to receive instruction. In the past, the command has had to send students to the 7th Army Training Command in Vilseck to ensure compliance.



In accordance with AR 385-10, the Unit Safety Officer is a spokesperson who cooperates with leaders and supervisors at all levels within the organization to assist the commander in executing the Army Safety and Occupational Health Program.



“Safety is our top priority, and its essential that we reinforce its significance throughout the formation process,” said Stefanie Diaz, command tactical safety manager, 21st TSC. "The USOC [Unit Safety Officer Course] training plays a crucial role in achieving this goal. As a part of our commitment to safety, we must acknowledge that each one of us, from the highest levels of leadership down to the newest team members, has a role to play.”



The primary objective of the Unit Safety Officer and the Army Safety Program is to effectively accomplish the mission while avoiding losses that negatively impact readiness. USOs advise the commander and participate in the planning, preparation, execution, and after-action reviews of missions. This ensures that hazards are identified, assessed, and controls are placed and addressed by the commander.



“From a Leader’s perspective, it’s imperative that we lead by example,” said Col. Ernest Lane, chief of staff, 21st TSC. “By completing this training and actively promoting its value, we demonstrate our unwavering dedication to safety and the importance of each one of us as a member of Team 21.”



Lane added that safety is not only a leader’s responsibility, but a shared responsibility for all members.



In fiscal year 2023, the 21st TSC Safety Office invested in certifying a member of its team to be able to instruct the USO course locally or travel to remote locations to complete required training for all 21st TSC and subordinate command members to meet regulatory requirements.



With the addition of a safety officer certified to conduct the USOC training, the 21st TSC and all subordinate units can receive the training without the constraints of having to send students to Vilseck in order to meet mission requirements.