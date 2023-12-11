AMLC welcomes new senior enlisted leader, recognizes work of outgoing SGM

Photo By C.J. Lovelace | Command Sgt. Maj. Gabriel Wright accepts the Army Medical Logistics Command unit...... read more read more Photo By C.J. Lovelace | Command Sgt. Maj. Gabriel Wright accepts the Army Medical Logistics Command unit colors from Commander Col. Marc Welde during a change of responsibility ceremony Dec. 8, 2023, at Fort Detrick, Maryland. Wright is the new senior enlisted leader for AMLC, replacing outgoing Sgt. Maj. Akram Shaheed. see less | View Image Page

FORT DETRICK, Md. -- U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command held a change of responsibility ceremony Dec. 8, signifying the changeout of senior enlisted leadership for the Army’s Life Cycle Management Command for medical materiel.



AMLC leaders and staff at Fort Detrick offered thanks and congratulations to outgoing Sgt. Maj. Akram Shaheed, while welcoming incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Gabriel Wright.



“It is an absolute honor and privilege to preside over today’s ceremony,” AMLC Commander Col. Marc Welde said.



Through a ceremonial passing of the unit colors, Shaheed relinquished his responsibility as AMLC’s senior enlisted leader and trusted adviser to the commander, symbolically passing that duty to Wright.



Welde noted numerous milestones the command achieved under Shaheed’s leadership, including real-world contingency support missions around the globe, integration of medical logistics into several large-scale training exercises, completion of over 15,000 sustainment-level maintenance work orders and the continued development of AMLC’s Integrated Logistics Support Center.



“Most importantly, thank you for taking care of our people -- our most precious resource,” Welde said. “Sgt. Maj. Shaheed served with absolute distinction, selfless service and sacrifice, while consistently demonstrating exceptional leadership.”



Shaheed, who enlisted in 1997 out of Miami, Florida, will continue to serve with AMLC in its operations team as he approaches retirement next year.



While the change of responsibility ceremony typically serves to recognize the outgoing leader, Shaheed chose to share that recognition with the AMLC workforce.



“To the Soldiers, civilians and contractors of Army Medical Logistics Command, this ceremony is about you … because without you, nothing would happen,” he said. “I have enjoyed being your sergeant major for the last 18 months.”



Welde said the Army chose wisely with its assignment of Wright as AMLC’s next senior enlisted leader, even though the commander admitted he may be “a bit biased” since Wright is a fellow Army Ranger.



Wright, a native of Mt. Morris, Illinois, who initially enlisted as an infantryman in 2000, most recently served as command sergeant major for the 16th Hospital Center at Fort Liberty, North Carolina.



“With over 23 years of Army service and four combat deployments, the Army has undoubtedly sent us the right leader at the right time,” Welde said. “… He is excited and fired up to lead here, and we are extremely blessed to have him.”



Over his career, Wright has held numerous leadership positions at various duty stations, including detachment sergeant, first sergeant, senior health care NCO and chief clinical NCO.



Wright said he’s thankful for the warm welcome and inspired by the workforce’s commitment to AMLC’s global mission.



“I am humbled and honored to serve as the command sergeant major for the Army Medical Logistics Command,” he said. “To the people who serve under its umbrella, know that I have a boss but I work for you.”