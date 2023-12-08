Medical Readiness Command, East command team visits Fort Novosel

U.S. Army’s Medical Readiness Command, East senior leaders visited Fort Novosel on December 6, 2023. Brig. Gen. Lance Raney, MRC, East Commanding General, and Command Sgt. Maj. Rebecca Booker, MRC, East Senior Enlisted Advisor, met with leaders from United States Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Novosel, Brown Dental Clinic, Fort Novosel Veterinary Treatment Facility, United States Army Aeromedical Research Laboratory, Department of Aviation Medicine, and Lyster Army Health Clinic.



Lt. Col. Garrett Holt, Lyster Army Health Clinic commander, briefed Brig. Gen. Raney and Command Sgt. Maj. Booker on several topics that included how the clinic keeps aviators medically ready, clinical operations, and unit readiness. Brig. Gen. Raney had the opportunity to meet clinic staff and observe how the team accomplishes its mission.

During the visit, the Medical Readiness Command, East team recognized members of the Lyster and Brown Dental Clinic staff who were identified as being key to supporting readiness and clinical operations.

Staff recognized were:

• Lt. Col. Jodi Brown, Public Health

• Staff Sgt. Tyson Hilliker, Plans, Trainings, Mobilization, and Security (PTMS)

• Kristin Henderson, Primary Care Clinic

• Spc. Aysia Smith, Brown Dental Clinic



Lt. Col. Holt remarked, “We were honored to host Brig. Gen. Raney’s visit to showcase the many activities that Fort Novosel-based Army Medicine equities and partners execute to support the Readiness of our Army Aviation professionals.”



Medical Readiness Command, East

The mission of the Medical Readiness Command, East is to provide regionally ready, globally responsive medical forces, health service support, and force health protection to conserve the fighting strength, enable the readiness and health of the Army and designated activities, and integrate and liaise at echelon for the provision of health service support and force health protection to the Total Army. It will also provide command and control to medical department activities, medical centers, Dental Health Command, Public Health Commands, and Soldier Recovery Units.



To learn more about services provided by Lyster Army Health Clinic visit https://lyster.tricare.mil/.

