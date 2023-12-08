EUCOM, AFRICOM, Space Force activate new service component command

Photo By Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo | The official party for the U.S. Space Forces Europe & Africa activation ceremony stand...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo | The official party for the U.S. Space Forces Europe & Africa activation ceremony stand at attention during the USSPACEFOREUR-AF activation and assumption of command, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 8, 2023. USSPACEFOREUR-AF will provide U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command a cadre of space experts who collaborate with NATO allies and partners to integrate space efforts into shared operations, activities and investments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo) see less | View Image Page

U.S. European Command, U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Space Force officially activated the U.S. Space Forces Europe and Africa (SPACEFOREUR-AF) component command at a ceremony in Ramstein, Germany, on Dec. 8, 2023.



SPACEFOREUR-AF is the newest service component under EUCOM and AFRICOM with their permanent headquarters at Ramstein Air Base. EUCOM and AFRICOM are the latest combatant commands to establish a space component, following in the footsteps of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and U.S. Central Command.



“For Germany, the U.S. are the most important partner in developing and expanding space capabilities. The activation of the U.S. Space Forces Europe and Africa component at Ramstein Air Base emphasizes both the fast-growing military significance of the space domain and the importance of Germany as a reliable ally and base for the U.S. Armed Forces.” said Boris Pistorius, the German Defense Minister “I am confident that this important step will strengthen our already excellent bilateral military partnership in space and accelerate our practical cooperation on this topic of strategic relevance.”



“The activation of SPACEFOREUR-AF highlights our dedication to strengthening collaborative space capabilities across the African continent," stated U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley, commander for AFRICOM. "Our emphasis extends beyond protecting our space assets; we are equally devoted to fostering partnerships and augmenting the command's capacity to deliver space-related benefits in support of shared missions with African partners.”



SPACEFOREUR-AF will be staffed by approximately 30 service members and commanded by U.S. Space Force Col. Max Lantz. The command will play a significant role in supporting EUCOM’s growing need for space-based capabilities such as satellite navigation, communications and integration with NATO Allies and partners.



"The activation of SPACEFOREUR-AF is a testament to our commitment to strengthening the joint space capabilities in this region,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Steven Basham, deputy commander for EUCOM. “Our focus is not only on protecting our space assets but also on enabling and enhancing the command's ability to provide space effects in support of our missions alongside Allies and partners."



The ceremony also featured remarks from the Chief of Space Operations for the U.S. Space Force, Gen. Chance Saltzman, who emphasized that SPACEFOREUR-AF‘s activation marks a pivotal step in advancing U.S. commitment to space security and cooperation and ensures the continued protection and resilience of U.S. and Allied space assets.



"Today, we will integrate our Space Forces at the component level -- something that will provide a cadre of space experts who can work with the Joint Force, our Allies, and partners to integrate space activities into our shared operations, activities, and investments," Saltzman said. "The joint force's missions increasingly rely on space and the Space Force is committed to ensuring that the force has the space resources it needs to succeed."



SPACEFOREUR-AF‘s presence in Europe and Africa will enhance both EUCOM and AFRICOM’s ability to promote security and regional stability, while also building strong and strategic relationships within the realm of space.