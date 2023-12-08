Tuning in to AFN

Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan – From turning on the radio in the morning and hearing “serving America's best!” to seeing a commercial on TV or opening your phone, the American Forces Network (AFN), is everywhere you go.







AFN supports numerous individuals and organizations at the installation with photo, video, and radio coverage to produce entertaining and informative products and to give back to the community.







“As a network, we are providing a free service to service members, DoD (Department of Defense) affiliated contractors, and spouses,” said U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Taylor DiMartino, the operations manager for AFN Iwakuni. “We are free radio for anybody that you know that wants to tune in and listen to free entertainment.”







AFN Iwakuni not only excels in radio broadcasting and news but also extends its expertise to dynamic DJ services and masterful event announcements, contributing significantly to the vibrant atmosphere at MCAS Iwakuni. Moreover, AFN Iwakuni actively engages with the local community by offering enlightening tours of their facilities to school children. This initiative provides a unique opportunity for students to gain insights into AFN Iwakuni’s advanced equipment and daily operations.







“The highlight of AFN Iwakuni has to be our radio station, as we are unique from other Marine Corps COMMSTRAT (Communication Strategy and Operations) posts because of this transmitter we have,” explains Lance Cpl. Brian Bolin, a combat photographer and radio broadcaster with AFN Iwakuni.







AFN Iwakuni operates as an integrated entity comprising two distinct sections, each playing a specialized role, with the broadcasting section being the voice of both AFN Iwakuni and the base, while the news section focuses on creating engaging and memorable videos to inform the air station community. It is within the unique synergy of these two sections that AFN's recognizable identity is formed.











This division not only underscores AFN Iwakuni’s multifaceted capabilities but also enhances its ability to fulfill a broad spectrum of functions, such as producing, on average, six video products every week even when the minimum required is only one product a week.







Active engagement within the community has garnered notable recognition and an esteemed reputation, exemplified by the news section.“Our news department just absolutely dominates. We do more videos and more high quality videos and news packages than any other AFN, and in the pacific especially,” said Bolin.







In addition to informing and entertaining, AFN Iwakuni can bring a reassuring presence to U.S. service members, especially while being away from their loved ones and in a foreign country.







With the presence of AFN and all that they do for the community, “U.S. Service members stationed here in Japan get that little bit of ‘home’ that they might be missing,” said Bolin.







“By using social media and radio, we can inform the public about what events are happening on base to bring the community together and bring awareness to things that are available on base,” said DiMartino. “We are the driving force behind a new initiative to become more operational. by implementing a lot of our messaging into operations around the region.”











American Forces Network Iwakuni plays an essential role in increasing community engagement, consistently drawing attention from residents. Recognized as an indispensable component of daily life at the air station, AFN Iwakuni stands as a key contributor to the overall enjoyment and enduring memories associated with residing on MCAS Iwakuni for U.S. and Japanese service members and personnel alike.







-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.11.2023 Date Posted: 12.11.2023 00:54 Story ID: 459597 Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tuning in to AFN, by Cpl Peter Rawlins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.