If you have been in the Army for a while, then you have probably received a challenge coin at some point.



The origins of these coins can be traced back to when Roman soldiers received tokens to recognize their achievements, but tying down the exact link to the modern military is uncertain.



On December 10, 2023, 420th Engineer Brigade Commander, Col. John Cobbs, recognized Staff Sgt. Michael Hairston, Spc. Christopher Homan, and Spc. Austin Dancy with his Commander's Coin for Excellence at the U.S. Army Reserve Center on Camp Robinson, Arkansas. These coins, were the first coins Col. Cobbs has issued since assuming command of the 420th Engineer Brigade.



Each of these three Soldiers were recommended for recognition by their respective unit First Sergeants. Challenge coins hold special meaning to Soldiers, who often display the challenge coins they have received throughout their careers.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.10.2023 Date Posted: 12.10.2023 13:42 Story ID: 459587 Location: CAMP ROBINSON, AR, AR, US Web Views: 21 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Getting Coined by the Brigade Commander, by SSG Cody Voye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.