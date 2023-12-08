Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Getting Coined by the Brigade Commander

    Spc. Austin Dancy receives a Commander's Coin of Excellence

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Cody Voye | Col. John Cobbs, 420th Engineer Brigade Commander, awards his Commander's Coin of...... read more read more

    CAMP ROBINSON, AR, AR, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2023

    Story by Staff Sgt. Cody Voye 

    489th Engineer Battalion

    If you have been in the Army for a while, then you have probably received a challenge coin at some point.

    The origins of these coins can be traced back to when Roman soldiers received tokens to recognize their achievements, but tying down the exact link to the modern military is uncertain.

    On December 10, 2023, 420th Engineer Brigade Commander, Col. John Cobbs, recognized Staff Sgt. Michael Hairston, Spc. Christopher Homan, and Spc. Austin Dancy with his Commander's Coin for Excellence at the U.S. Army Reserve Center on Camp Robinson, Arkansas. These coins, were the first coins Col. Cobbs has issued since assuming command of the 420th Engineer Brigade.

    Each of these three Soldiers were recommended for recognition by their respective unit First Sergeants. Challenge coins hold special meaning to Soldiers, who often display the challenge coins they have received throughout their careers.

