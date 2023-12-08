Multinational leaders reunite for HIMARS summit in Bucharest

Photo By Spc. Devin McReynolds | U.S., Romania, Italy, France, Lithuania, Estonia, Poland, and Great Britain service...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Devin McReynolds | U.S., Romania, Italy, France, Lithuania, Estonia, Poland, and Great Britain service members pose for a group photo during the European High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Initiative III Summit in Bucharest, Romania, Dec. 6, 2023. U.S. Army V Corps troops worked alongside NATO partner forces to host the event, in which field artillery experts of different nations discussed HIMARS capabilities that enforce readiness and interoperability between the U.S. and partner forces. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Devin McReynolds) see less | View Image Page

MIHAIL KOLGANICEANU AIR BASE, Romania – U.S. Army’s V Corps, in collaboration with NATO allies, hosted the European High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Initiative (HIMARS) III Summit, from Dec. 5 to 7, 2023, in Bucharest, Romania.



The M142 HIMARS is a light long-range mobile precision fire rocket launcher with strategic capabilities to defend essential assets during combat operations supporting national defense.



EHI3 is a unique event that reunites multinational leaders, staff members and subject matter experts on the organizational, logistical and training aspects of the HIMARS.



“One of the reasons I’m here is to see the levels of interoperability we have going on with our partners,” said Robert M. Galvez, the deputy director for Army International Programs. “The operation is obviously interesting to our side of the house, not only internally to the Army, but for the partner’s perspective and all the different challenges they see daily.”



The EHI3 held an informative panel, with the HIMARS being the main subject. It began with discussions with panelists from Poland, Estonia and Romania, addressing any questions and concerns from the audience.



The summit covered discussions about lessons learned by the U.S. and NATO allies from the continued support of Ukraine and the importance of HIMARS use and deconfliction with the joint air-ground integration center airspace in the area of operations.



U.S. Department of Defense organizations in attendance included the 41st Field Artillery Brigade, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, 56th Artillery Command, 10th Mountain Division, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, Artillery Systems Cooperation Activities Interoperability (ASCA) and Advanced Field Artillery Tactical Data System (AFATDS) Program Mission Command, along with supporting efforts from the U.S. Army Field Artillery School, and Program Executive Office - Missiles and Space.



Following the senior leader summit, key members conducted a series of leader engagements to raise questions or concerns on operations and sustainment of HIMARS and associated systems to increase knowledge and ensure planning for future progress.



Integration across these domains is a principle that aims to build relationships, maintain multinational exercises, provide combat readiness, and create a network of interoperability with partners wanting to make joint achievements.



“We need to continue because it’s not easy finding the best answers on how to employ the system or face the challenges of the new security environment,” said Brig. Gen. Daniel Condruz, commander of the 8th Field Artillery Brigade. “The only solution we have on our hands is to meet from time to time and discuss how to find the solutions for the issues we face.”