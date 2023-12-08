Hawaiʻi Wildfires Response Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – Anne Wurtenberger

Photo By Elizabeth Lockyear | "I am deeply honored to serve as mission specialist for this temporary housing...... read more read more Photo By Elizabeth Lockyear | "I am deeply honored to serve as mission specialist for this temporary housing mission. My heart goes out to the people of Maui and their families. I hope my involvement has valuably contributed to the relief efforts during this time of suffering.” see less | View Image Page

Anne Wurtenberger is supporting the Hawai‘i Wildfires recovery mission on the island of Maui, serving as the mission specialist for the Temporary Housing mission. Off the island, Wurtenberger is a community planner in Plan Formulation with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers St. Paul District. However, she is physically located in the Rock Island District.



As the Temporary Housing mission specialist, Wurtenberger leads and supports the rest of the Temporary Housing team. Their primary mission is to design and construct sites where FEMA can install temporary housing units. Her responsibilities include submitting all mission reports and updates, managing team meetings, project schedules, using GIS for analysis and visual communication and providing general administrative support to her team.



