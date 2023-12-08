American public to be better informed through activation of new public affairs unit

The Georgia Army National Guard just activated its newest unit, and it is ready to bridge the information gap between the U.S. Army and the American people.



The 473rd Theater Public Affairs Support Element formally activated in a ceremony held Dec. 9, 2023, at the unit’s armory at Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Georgia.

The TPASE will supervise two existing Georgia Army National Guard units, the 124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment and the 161st Military History Detachment.



With the activation of the 473rd, Georgia becomes the only state with a TPASE, MPAD, and MHD out of the 54 total state and territory National Guards. This structure ensures the TPASE can coordinate public affairs support for state response efforts, building experience for its federal mission.



“I can tell you that the reason why Georgia was able to acquire a new public affairs unit is because of these talented Soldiers,” said Lt. Col. Jena Hutchison, commander of the 473rd TPASE.



“They understand how to capture the commander’s priorities and objectives, and translate them into meaningful products that amplify our mission and purpose as service members.”



The TPASE connects the American public with leaders at the highest levels in deployed environments through its mission and capabilities.



The mission of the TPASE is to provide direct public affairs support through planning, coordination, execution, and supervision of public affairs operations. The TPASE executes these tasks at the theater Army, joint, interagency, intergovernmental, and multinational levels.



The TPASE can accomplish its mission with its authorized strength of 30 total Soldiers. At this size, TPASEs are the largest public affairs units in the U.S. Army.



To accomplish its mission, the TPASE comprises of four sections: a command section, a plans section, a media operations section, and a multimedia production section. The production section can be further divided into as many as three smaller multimedia teams.



Hutchison and Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Todaro take the reigns as the unit’s inaugural command team. Joining them in the command section are slots designated for a human resources sergeant and a supply sergeant. This facilitates greater self-sufficiency and support of public affairs units the TPASE directs.



The 473rd will also quickly learn how to advise high-ranking leaders on matters related to public information and relations. The TPASE is assigned to the GAARNG’s 78th Troop Command. Of the five major commands in the GAARNG, 78th TC is the only one commanded by a general officer.



“You are a strategic asset. When you think about our priorities as a state: readiness, people, relevancy; you are the keepers of the flame that tell that story,” said Brig. Gen. Theodore Scott III, commanding general of the 78th Troop Command.



“Stories matter, storytelling matters, and I have been nothing but impressed with this group of storytellers in front of me.”

