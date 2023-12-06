84th Engineer Battalion wins US Army Award for Maintenance Excellence

Photo By Sgt. Kyler Chatman | The 8th Theater Sustainment Command’s Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Jered Helwig,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Kyler Chatman | The 8th Theater Sustainment Command’s Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Jered Helwig, speaks during a placard and coin presentation for the 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Dec. 4, 2023. The engineers were awarded for their superior performance of duty in maintenance resulting in improved combat readiness emphasizing on mission accomplishment, effective resource management, innovative logistics management, and soldier quality of life. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kyler Chatman) see less | View Image Page

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii – The Forward Support Company, 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade was awarded the Army Award for Maintenance Excellence in the small category of 100 personnel or less. The award was presented by the 8th Theater Sustainment Command’s commanding general, Maj. Gen. Jered Helwig, on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Dec. 4, 2023.



The AAME is awarded by the Army Chief of Staff each year to recognize Army units and activities that have demonstrated excellence in maintenance operations. Each unit is evaluated on their effectiveness ensuring that Soldier competency is maintained.



The company AAME recipients comprise personnel from the maintenance platoon, shop operations, and maintenance control. These individuals include various maintenance and logistic military occupational specialties providing significant contributions to exercises such as Garuda Shield in Indonesia, Tamiok Strike in Papua New Guinea, and Talisman Saber in Australia.



The path to their impressive accomplishment is filled with notable successes, said Sgt. LaDailia Rodriguez, the FSC’s equipment record parts specialists. The leaders and Soldiers led efforts that not only met but surpassed high standards in each evaluated category.



“We held practice inspections as well as pre-inspections prior to the real thing. We also had weekly meetings where we would go over everyone’s focus point and whatever we need to work more on until we felt like we were good to go,” said Rodriguez,



Through innovation and efficiency, they made sure that their maintenance program was top tier, improving the overall effectiveness of the unit.



“[We won by] thinking outside the box, streamlining certain processes, not sticking with the ‘this is how we do things’ or ‘we've always done it this way,’” said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jose Palomo, 84th Engineer Battalion maintenance tech. “We definitely brought new innovative processes, to the forefront of our maintenance program, and I really think that's what made us stand out.”



Teamwork and collaboration were key to the company's success in maintenance operations. The 84th Engineer Battalion's dedicated team exemplified these qualities, working together to overcome challenges and ensure everyone contributed significantly to achieving maintenance excellence.



“Success never comes easy, and it took the entire team to make us successful,” said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Mark Trotz, 84th Engineer Battalion’s engineer maintenance tech.



The award holds significance beyond recognition, boosting morale and instilling pride within the unit. The 84th Engineer Battalion's accomplishment represents the collective efforts of individuals understanding their role in sustaining the overall readiness and effectiveness of the 130th Engineer Brigade.



“Winning the AAME sets the standards and encourages other companies within our unit and other organizations to strive to be well equipped when it comes to maintenance excellence,” said Rodriguez.



The FSC is committed to excellence and views the AAME as both recognition and motivation, showing that they can achieve greatness at the highest level, said Palomo. The Department of Defense has also notified the unit that it will receive the Secretary of Defense Maintenance Award to be presented at a future date in December. The achievements of the 84th Engineer Battalion demonstrate the results of skill, determination, and a collective commitment to excellence.