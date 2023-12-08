Steel Knight 23.2: Networking Beyond Boundaries with Sgt. Samantha Delgado

Photo By Sgt. Sean Potter | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Samantha Delgado, a network administrator with Marine Wing...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Sean Potter | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Samantha Delgado, a network administrator with Marine Wing Communications Squadron (MWCS) 38, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, poses for a photo in front of the Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Savannah (LCS 28) at Naval Base San Diego, California, Dec. 6, 2023. Delgado supports Steel Knight 23.2 by building a network that sends traffic and data through a variety of systems, such as the AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar. Steel Knight 23.2 is a three-phase exercise designed to train I MEF in the planning, deployment and command and control of a joint force against a peer or near-peer maneuver capabilities of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sean Potter) see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – As Steel Knight 23.2 tests the boundaries and capabilities of I Marine Expeditionary Force , Marines from across I MEF’s major subordinate command, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, challenge themselves in diverse training scenarios. Training for Steel Knight 23.3 takes place at an airfield in the northernmost corner of the Mojave Desert , in aircraft flying over the West Coast, and aboard U.S. Navy combat ships off the coast of Southern California, such as the USS Savannah (LCS 28).



U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Samantha Delgado, 22, a network administrator with Marine Wing Communications Squadron 38, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, worked aboard the USS Savannah (LCS 28), an Independence-class littoral combat ship, during the exercise. Delgado is a California native from San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles.



A network administrator within MWCS-38 is responsible for managing and maintaining the data communication and network infrastructure of the squadron. This plays a crucial role in supporting the MWCS-38 mission to provide expeditionary communications to the air combat element.



Delgado supports Steel Knight 23.2 by building a network that sends traffic and data through a variety of systems, such as the AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar. The network allows multiple radar systems with Aviation Command and Control Systems to communicate and share information, from different locations. This paints a clear picture of the airspace for the command to make timely, sound decisions for every type of mission.



Delgado says that being a network administrator is rewarding and she enjoys the continuously evolving job.



“Each new opportunity brings challenges to overcome,” Delgado said.



Growing up Delgado noticed something different about her family members who joined the Armed Forces.



“One thing that always stood out to me was the glow that radiated from them and how they carried themselves differently,” Delgado said. “If I was going to join any branch, it was going to be the Marine Corps,”



As the Marine Corps continues to adapt and train to the future of warfare, networking and communication between land, air, and sea assets remain critical.



Sgt. Delgado’s knowledge, enthusiasm, and commitment keeps the Marine Corps lethal and prepared to face the ever-changing battlefield.