189th CATB OC/T Showcases Talent On And Off Gridiron

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – For the last two months, Joint Base Lewis-Mcchord soldiers have regularly trained at Cowan Stadium for the annual Army-Navy flag football game.

One of those soldiers is Staff Sgt. Dylan Tillman, a Corrections Detention Observer, Coach, Trainer, assigned to the 3-364th Brigade Engineer Battalion,189th Infantry Brigade. Tillman has participated in the last two annual Army versus Navy flag football games.

Tillman said he was interested in trying out for the team in 2019 but was reluctant due to upcoming deployment readiness operations. “When the game came around in 2021, I tried out that year and have been playing with them ever since”, Tillman said.

The Army-Navy flag football series began in 2000 to correlate with the annual Army-Navy college football game held the first week of December. The Navy team currently has a 14-8 lead in the flag football series.

The army flag football team is led by Joint Base Lewis Mcchord, Washington soldiers, while sailors will lead the Navy team from the Naval Bases Kitsap, Everett, and Whidbey Island.

“This year, there was much more at stake,” said Tillman. “We represent ourselves, our

units, JBLM, and the Army. We tried to keep our two-game win streak alive”.

Tillman contributes his leadership skills and preparation on and off the field from being an OC/T.

OC/T’s who are subject matter experts on doctrine and in their specific warfighting functions. They are certified through rigorous training programs, including providing feedback using the After-Action Review process.

“As an OC/T, I am supposed to evaluate and help train other units for

worldwide missions Tillman said. On the field, I have been tasked with evaluating and helping train other players and leading aspects of the team throughout our practices and in-game scenarios,” said Tillman



“I love being an OC/T. I have learned much more about how the military works as a hole outside my foxhole and Mos,” said Tillman.



“We got a lot of base and unit support for the game. It was awesome to see the stands filled as we went on the field and battled against the Navy for our 3rd win in a row,” said Tillman.



Army defeated Navy in their annual flag football game 35-28 at Cowan Stadium, Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington December 8, 2023. Army extends their home streak to 2 wins and keeps their 3-game win streak alive another year.

