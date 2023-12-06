SSC Launches Space Force’s first two System Deltas

Photo By Van Ha | Brig. Gen. Jason Cothern, Space Systems Command, deputy commander, activates a new...... read more read more Photo By Van Ha | Brig. Gen. Jason Cothern, Space Systems Command, deputy commander, activates a new Positioning, Navigation and Timing System Delta. Colonel Matthew Spencer assumed command of the PNT System Delta on Dec. 8, 2023, at Los Angeles Air Force Base in El Segundo, Calif. The new Delta was announced by the Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman in a CSO Notice To Guardians published Oct. 13. (U.S. Space Force photo by Van De Ha) see less | View Image Page

El Segundo, Calif. – Space Systems Command (SSC), the U.S. Space Force field command responsible for developing and delivering resilient space capabilities, stood up the first two provisional System Deltas (SYDs) in an activation and assumption of command ceremony at the Los Angeles Air Force Base on Dec. 8.



Brig. Gen. Jason Cothern, SSC, deputy commander, presided over the ceremony at which Col. Matthew Spencer assumed command of the Positioning, Navigation and Timing System Delta and Mr. Jordan Riedel assumed leadership of the Electromagnetic Warfare System Delta.



The two SYDs will prototype a new concept to maximize the recently announced provisional Integrated Mission Deltas (IMDs), which are organized around mission areas (e.g. position, navigation, and timing; electromagnetic warfare) instead of functional ones (e.g. intelligence, operations, cyber effects). The new Deltas were announced by the Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman in a CSO Notice To Guardians published Oct. 13.



“Establishing these SYDs creates a natural connection between our operations today and the acquisition efforts that will shape our operations in the future,” Saltzman said. “The feedback and focus this structure provides will ensure our operational need is what drives our next-generation capability development.”



SYDs will consolidate program offices in SSC that design, develop, and deliver mission systems under a mission-focused command structure for acquisitions. IMDs will consolidate all aspects of mission-area readiness into a single organization, combining units in Space Operations Command (SpOC) that perform mission generation, intelligence support, and cyber defense with program offices at SSC that handle sustainment.



Pairing IMDs in SpOC with complementary SYDs in SSC will streamline unity of effort for capability development. SpOC launched its provisional Positioning, Navigation and Timing IMD and Electromagnetic Warfare IMD on Oct. 13.



“These new System Deltas are part of our effort to forge a purpose-built U.S. Space Force designed to optimize the force for the great power competition in today’s strategic environment,” Cothern said. “We have to reduce the seams within Space Force organizations, and Systems Deltas will provide a unity of effort in capability development through direct connection with their complementary IMD.”



The current Space Force organizational structures were inherited from expeditionary Air Force constructs and do not provide Unity of Command or Effort within core functions or mission areas. Deltas are the Space Force’s equivalent of the Air Force’s wing and group commands.



The two pilot IMDs will determine if the structure should expand to other mission areas. The initial effort will not involve the physical relocation of personnel and will not change the core missions of SpOC or SSC. The basic field command structure – SpOC, SSC, and STARCOM will remain the same.



Space Systems Command is the U.S. Space Force field command responsible for acquiring, developing, and delivering resilient capabilities to protect our nation’s strategic advantage in, from, and to space. SSC manages a $15 billion space acquisition budget for the Department of Defense and works in partnership with joint forces, industry, government agencies, academic and allied organizations to outpace emerging threats. Our actions today are making the world a better space for tomorrow.