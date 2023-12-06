142nd Wing holds change of command ceremony

The 142nd Wing of the Oregon Air National Guard has changed command. Col. Todd Hofford relinquished command of the 142nd to Col. Michael Kosderka during a ceremony held on Dec. 2nd, 2023, at Portland Air National Guard Base, Portland, Ore.



Former 142nd Wing commander, Brig. Gen. David N. Unruh, Assistant Adjutant General-Air, Oregon Air National Guard, acted as the presiding officer for the ceremony. During his remarks, Unruh thanked Col. Hofford for his tireless service to the Wing and welcomed Col. Kosderka to his new leadership role. In closing, Unruh emphasized the importance of teamwork and leadership throughout the 142nd.



"As Airmen of the 142nd, I want you to expect much of your leaders, and I want you to be Airmen worthy of being led," said Unruh. "Because it takes a team."



Col. Hofford will now head to Joint Base Andrews, Md., where he will perform the role of principal deputy director A3/10 for the Air National Guard Readiness Center. Hofford had previously served as the 142nd Wing's deputy commander from 2018-2020 and worked as the Director of Staff-Air Component for the Oregon Air National Guard.



During his final address as commander, Hofford shared the principles that have guided him across his over 20 years of service.



"Do what is right, be humble, and care for one another," said Hofford. "These characteristics will be vital to your contribution to the protection of this free nation."



Upon assuming command, Col. Kosderka highlighted the hard work of TEAM 142 and expressed his dedication to earning the trust of the men and women he now leads.



"Together, we are a force stronger than any challenge, adversary...that may come our way," said Kosderka. "This is not just an honor, but a profound responsibility that I do not take lightly. I ask for your trust, partnership, and your unwavering commitment as we embark on this journey together."



Before his role as Wing Commander, Col. Kosderka previously worked as the director of staff for the Oregon Air National Guard and was the 142nd Maintenance Group Commander from 2020-2021. The 142nd Wing bids Col. Hofford a fond farewell and welcomes Col. Kosderka for this next stage in the Wing's history.

