Naval Air Station North Island Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for New Aircraft Hangar

    CORONADO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2023

    Story by Katie Cadiao 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest

    Naval Base Coronado, Naval Air Station North Island held a ribbon cutting ceremony Dec. 8 to celebrate Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest’s completion of a new aircraft hangar.

    The V-22 aircraft maintenance hangar was built by Harper Construction, who were awarded a contract for the work on June 25, 2019. Construction cost $72 million and took 4.5 years to complete.

    The new facility contains a high-bay space, shops and maintenance areas, operation, training, and administrative spaces, and supporting site infrastructure improvements.

    The hangar also houses maintenance and operations for the CMV-22B, the Navy's replacement long-range resupply aircraft. The additional space the new hangar provides is essential to ensuring full operational capability of this new model airframe.

    In addition to the enhanced capabilities inside the building, construction also improved the surrounding pavement, which will facilitate ingress and egress to the hangar.

    “Our construction partner, Harper Construction, really listened to the requirements the Navy outlined for this new hangar and got the job done,” said Capt. Laurie Scott, Commanding Officer for NAVFAC Southwest. “Harper delivered a facility that will allow our warfighters to work more efficiently and safely, ensuring fleet readiness for many years to come.”

    NAVFAC Southwest supports planning, design, construction, real estate, environmental and public works for U.S Navy, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force and other supported federal agencies in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Colorado.

