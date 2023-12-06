Marine returns home after 82 years

Photo By Christopher Wilson | Lt. Col. Kirk R. Steinhorst, executive officer, United States Marine Detachment-Fort...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Wilson | Lt. Col. Kirk R. Steinhorst, executive officer, United States Marine Detachment-Fort Sill, presents the to William Biggers, the next-of-kin to Pfc. Charles Robert Taylor, a Marine killed while serving aboard the battleship USS Oklahoma (BB 37) Dec. 7, 1941. Biggers shared DNA samples 8 years ago to help identify the remains and finally received confirmation in 2021. see less | View Image Page

CARNEGIE, OKLA. (Dec. 7, 2023) – On a sunny, windy day, amidst a gathering of Marines, veterans, and family members, the United States Marine Corps Detachment from Fort Sill rendered full military honors to Pfc. Robert Taylor.



This ceremony, held Dec. 7, 2023, marked 82 years to the day since Taylor was killed aboard the battleship USS Oklahoma (BB 37) during the attack on Pearl Harbor.



Taylor, whose remains were officially identified July 26, 2021, through advanced forensic technology, represents the final Marine from the USS Oklahoma to be accounted for. His identification and return to his hometown of Carnegie, Oklahoma, closed a chapter that remained open for more than eight decades.



"On this solemn day, as we lay to rest Pfc. Robert Taylor, we are reminded of the enduring creed that binds us as Marines: once a Marine, always a Marine," said Sgt. Maj. John S. Studer, United States Marine Corps Detachment - Fort Sill.



He emphasized Taylor’s service and sacrifice during the attack on the USS Oklahoma. He said Taylor’s service exemplified the courage and commitment of the Marine Corps and highlighted the significance of Taylor's return to his hometown after 82 years. Studer underscored the Corps' commitment to never leave a Marine behind and honoring the legacy of those who have served.



"It's a profound privilege and honor to render military honors to one of our own," he added, reaffirming the vow to remember and honor all Marines' sacrifices. "Semper Fidelis."



Born November 16, 1918, in Viola, Kansas, Charles "Bobby" Taylor grew up in a blended family in Oklahoma. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps May 8, 1940, and was assigned to the USS Oklahoma. His service aboard the battleship was largely uneventful until the morning of December 7, 1941, when the ship was attacked and capsized at Pearl Harbor, leading to the loss of over 400 sailors and Marines.



The recovery and identification efforts for the USS Oklahoma's crew were long and arduous. Initially interred in mass graves in Hawaii, it wasn't until 2015 that a directive to exhume these graves and apply modern DNA analysis and forensic techniques enabled the identification of many crew members, including Taylor.



The return of Taylor to his hometown for burial is not just a personal closure for his family but a national moment of remembrance and respect. The Fort Sill Marine Detachment's involvement in the ceremony underscores the Marine Corps' commitment to its members, honoring their service and sacrifice with the highest regard and ensuring that no Marine is ever left behind.



As the flag was folded and presented, the skies over Carnegie seemed to echo the sentiment of gratitude and remembrance for Pfc. Charles Robert Taylor, a Marine who, after 82 years, has finally come home.



Share, download and print more photos of the event from Fort Sill’s official Flickr page at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortsillcannoneer/albums/72177720313243286/with/53384457746