Groundbreaking on UAV Training Center Annex (11 DEC 2003)

by Erin E. Thompson, USAICoE Staff Historian



GROUNDBREAKING ON UAV TRAINING CENTER ANNEX

On 11 December 2003, the U.S. Army Intelligence Center and Fort Huachuca (USAIC&FH) broke ground on a 25,000-square-foot Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV, now known as Unmanned Aerial Systems [UAS]) Training Center. It remains one of the largest such training centers in the world.



In 2002, Gen. John Abrams, commanding general (CG) of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), and Maj. Gen. John Curran, CG, U.S. Army Aviation Center (USAAVNC), met to discuss broadening the Army’s UAV training from its narrow intelligence focus to more tactical and operational initiatives. As a result of these discussions, in June 2002, TRADOC tasked the USAAVNC at Fort Rucker (known as Fort Novosel since 2023), and USAIC&FH to produce a draft charter for the transfer of UAV training proponency from Fort Huachuca to the Aviation Center. The decision to transfer this responsibility to the USAAVNC did not include shifting proponency for the development of on-board sensors and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) payloads. Because USAIC&FH maintained responsibility for the specialized payloads and sensors, the USAAVNC was instructed to continue working with the Intelligence Center for the integration of the appropriate sensors on UAV platforms.



In the midst of these proponency discussions, on 11 December 2003, USAIC&FH broke ground on the new U.S. Army UAV Training Center Annex at the Black Tower site—so named for the easily recognizable multi-story parachute loft rising from the desert. The new annex cost $10.4 million and housed simulators used for the training of UAV operators and maintainers in the 96U, 33W, and 52D military occupational specialty (MOS) courses taught by E Company, 305th MI Battalion. The building was later named Balli Hall after CW2 Edward Balli, a 150U tactical UAS operations technician. Balli served over forty-eight months in Iraq and Afghanistan during the Global War on Terrorism. During his fourth deployment to Afghanistan in 2014 as platoon leader for UAS Platoon, 2d Cavalry Regiment, Balli was killed by Taliban fighters. He was forty-two years old.



During construction, the 305th began transferring its 96U/350U MOS training and training development responsibilities to the Aviation Center at Fort Rucker. This included the company’s Hunter/Shadow launch and recovery system vehicles. On 19 April 2006, the transfer of all 96U training responsibilities to the newly formed UAS Training Battalion (UASTB), subordinated to 1st Aviation Brigade, USAAVNC and U.S. Army Aviation Warfighting Center (renamed the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence later in 2006) was complete. [See "This Week in MI History" #37 19 April 2006] The UASTB remained stationed at the UAS training center at Fort Huachuca. The transition of the 96U MOS included establishing training companies and the UASTB headquarters at Black Tower. It also included transfer of equipment, personnel realignment, and office and budget reorganizations. By 2010, the complex at Fort Huachuca was the only Army training center for UAS operators and maintainers operating the Shadow, Hunter, Warrior A, and Gray Eagle (Extended Range/Multi-Purpose) UASs.



In June 2011, the UASTB was redesignated the 2d Battalion, 13th Aviation Regiment. Today, the 2-13th Aviation Regiment, commanded by Lt. Col. Kent Monas, trains approximately 2,000 soldiers each year in twelve separate functions at the UAS Training Center Annex. Alpha Company (“Assassins”) serves as the Headquarters and Headquarters Company; Bravo Company (“Ghostriders”) trains the 15E and 15W RQ-7 Shadow operators and repairers and provides logistics and flight support to graduate-level instructor operator and resident instructor training courses; Charlie Company (“Warriors”) provides qualification courses for the 15C and 15M MQ-1 Gray Eagle UAS operators and repairers; and Delta Company (“Dragoons”) provides personnel management, administration, housing, and non-MOS-specific training for initial entry and MOS-transitioning soldiers for work with MOS-trained UAS operators and maintainers.



