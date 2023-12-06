Naval Special Warfare Showcases Excellence and Community Engagement at the Army-Navy Football Game

BOSTON – The Naval Special Warfare Center (NSWCEN) is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming Army-Navy football game scheduled for December 9th, 2023, at 3:00 PM Eastern Time at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. This event, steeped in tradition and spirit, offers a unique opportunity for Naval Special Warfare (NSW) to engage with the community and showcase its dynamic capabilities.



In a display of commitment and outreach, the Naval Special Warfare Assessment Command (NSWAC) will be present at the game, manning an informational and outreach booth directly in front of the Pro Shop at Gillette Stadium before kickoff. The booth will be set up from 10:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. This initiative is aimed at providing insights into the NSW community and its diverse roles and responsibilities.



“As members of the Naval Special Warfare community, we're not only committed to our missions but also to connecting with the public and sharing the depth of our capabilities and the breadth of our experiences. The Army-Navy game is a perfect stage for us to demonstrate this commitment,” said Special Boat Operator First Class Cody Butler. “It allows us to showcase our skills and engage with the community, sharing insights into the challenging yet rewarding life of NSW operators. Our presence here is a testament to our dedication to outreach and education, ensuring that the public understands the role we play and how you can join the world’s greatest team.”



Supporting this effort will be Special Boat Teams 20 and 22 (SBT 20 and SBT 22), contributing to an exciting static display. Key attractions include one Combatant Craft Assault (CCA) and one Special Operations Craft-Riverine (SOC-R), allowing attendees to get an up-close look at the state-of-the-art equipment used in naval special warfare operations.



Adding to the pre-game excitement, the Navy Parachute Team (NPT), famously known as the Leap Frogs, will perform a demonstration jump into the stadium preceding the game. “Jumping into the Army-Navy game is a unique privilege,” NPT’s officer in charge said. “We like to give the Midshipmen and the general public a glimpse of NSW’s air capabilities by conducting a parachute demonstration designed to showcase teamwork and build anticipation for America’s game.” This display of skill and precision is a testament to the excellence and discipline inherent in NSW personnel.



NSW invites everyone attending the Army-Navy game to join us outside Gillette Stadium to experience the spirit and dedication of the NSW community. It's an opportunity to interact with special operators and learn more about their critical missions and witness the extraordinary skills of the Leap Frogs.



For more information, please visit www.sealswcc.com and look for live updates on our official Instagram: @navy.seal.swcc

