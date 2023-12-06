Colonel Tapia takes command of TEC



MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn.— Leadership of the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center changed hands during a change of command ceremony held here on Thursday.



An age-old tradition of passing the flags, or colors, symbolized the change of leadership as Col. Angela M. Tapia assumed command of the TEC from Col. Roxanne T. Toy. Maj. Gen. Keith G. MacDonald, commander of the Air National Guard Readiness Center, presided over the ceremony.



“As the TEC’s 19th commander, I commit to you that I will build on the legacy of Colonel Morrissey, the first commander, and continue the tradition of the premier operation of the Air National Guard,” said Tapia.



As the commander for the TEC, Tapia will oversee the training and development across the Total Force and partner nations, providing an unparalleled learning environment and meeting the demands for current and innovative teaching techniques.



Prior to serving as the TEC’s commander, Tapia held a dual-hatted position as the commander, Headquarters Air National Guard Readiness Center Detachment 41, and Air National Guard Advisor to the commander of Headquarters Air Reserve Personnel Center at Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado.



“Colonel Toy, thank you for your trust as I continue to move the mission forward,” said Tapia. “I am blessed to follow in your footsteps, grateful for your mentorship, and above all -- your friendship.”



After relinquishing command of the TEC, Toy will assume the position of commandant of the Officer Training School at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.



“As I step down, it is with the utmost trust that Colonel Tapia will continue to inspire success. I offer my heartfelt congratulations as you take charge of this incredible team; I know you will continue the legacy of the TEC,” said Toy.



The TEC comprises three divisions, the Chief Master Sergeant Paul H. Lankford Enlisted Professional Military Education Center, TEC University, and the Mission Support Division, representing all components of regular Air Force, Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, and civil service members, who serve together to train and educate today’s Airmen for tomorrow’s fight. The TEC is a detachment of the ANGRC.

