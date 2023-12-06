167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight December 2023

Senior Airman Stephen Mier is an Aerospace Medical Technician for the 167th Medical Group and the 167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight for December 2023.

As an Aerospace Medical Technician, Mier performs a wide array of technical nursing duties involving the care of Airmen, including immunization and laboratory duties and assisting in aeromedical evacuations.

“Stephen has been an exemplary Airman since day one! He is eager to engage in all aspects of the medical process, from administrative paperwork to hands-on engagement with his patients,” said Travis Massey, 167th Medical Group medical administration. “Beyond the workplace, Stephen sets an example of community engagement beyond reproach, providing CPR and TCCC training events for STARBASE STEM night and local JROTC programs, and is regularly engaged with family outreach programs. Airmen like Stephen don’t come around very often, and we are lucky to have him as a part of the 167th Medical Group!”

Hometown: Martinsburg, WV.

Job Title: Aerospace Medical Technician.

How long have you served in the unit? 2 and a half years as of December 2023.

My job here is important because: My job here is important because it involves ensuring the health and welfare of wing personnel, ensuring their well-being and readiness for missions requiring rapid global mobility. I help provide top-notch patient care to guarantee that all members are prepared to support and defend the state and nation effectively.

Civilian job: I currently work as a temporary technician with the 167th Force Support Squadron and as a front desk manager at the Suzanne Shipley Wellness Center.

Education: I have a bachelors in Exercise Science and Health Promotion, currently pursuing my Associates in Practical Nursing Technology from the CCAF and getting enrolled to pursue my bachelor’s in nursing.

Hobbies: My biggest passions include bodybuilding, video games, and cars. I also like to hike and explore new areas, kayak, fish, and going to hockey games.

Goals: My main overall goal is to set myself up for success down the road and take advantage of any opportunity that comes my way. I plan to enroll myself back in to school to further my education and attempt to get a second bachelor’s in nursing, and in the far future furthering that by getting a master’s or getting into CRNA school. Militarily, I plan to commission in the future after I have completed school for a second time. Alternatively, if this weren’t to play out, I would love to further my military career by trying to become a first sergeant.

I am proudest of: The opportunity to put on a uniform every day, as it symbolizes not just a commitment to my duties but also the ongoing journey of personal development that has shaped the person I am today.

People may be surprised to know this about me: I have very uncanny luck when it comes to cars, you can ask anyone I work with about the experiences I’ve had with them.

The most exciting thing I’ve done in the military is: Taking my first military trip over to Peru and helping with Cooperacion IX by teaching the medical knowledge and experience I’ve gained while being with the Med Group. It was truly a blast being able to leave the country for my first time and getting to explore a new place as well as getting the chance to interact with thirteen countries other military entities.

One/Some of the most valuable lessons I’ve learned throughout my career: Putting myself in situations that make me uncomfortable has allowed me to learn more about myself and my weaknesses in terms of personal development. I believe this has enabled me to gradually become more at ease when speaking in front of large groups and delivering public demonstrations. I’ve also come to realize that success is a result of hard work, but at the end of the day, it’s essential to pace yourself and avoid burning out.

My advice to the newest Airmen in the Wing: I believe that you should seize every opportunity that comes your way. Don’t hesitate—take the bull by the horns and make the most of every chance. Embrace challenges, learn from experiences, and watch how each opportunity shapes your journey. You never know where it might lead!

The best thing about working with my team is: The camaraderie that everyone has with each other, even through the tough times, everyone looks after one another.

