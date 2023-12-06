The permanent party Airmen have a new space for connection and recreation as the Dorm Council opened its doors to a new day room here on June 2, 2023.



Thanks to a generous contribution of $1,800 from the Sheppard Spouses Club, this long-awaited facility promises to be an area of comfort and community for permanent party service members.



“Thank you to the Sheppard Spouses Club for donating to support our cause. I also want to thank Tech. Sgt. Wooten and the other council members for their hard work, time and sacrifice,” said Airman First Class Isaiah Demillo. “My hope for this day room is to promote camaraderie and be a communal place of rest.”



The area, which began as a small room with one TV, now consists of four connecting rooms with a common area, a kitchen, two movie rooms and a bar area giving the residents a place to gather and relax. The common area encourages socializing and building relationships with other Airmen. The kitchen provides residents the space to prepare their own meals, share recipes and showcase their cooking skills. Recognizing the importance of downtime, the Airmen can enjoy comfortable seating while watching their favorite films in the movie rooms.



The opening of the day room creates a supportive environment for Airmen as this space provides a much-needed escape from the work life. Airmen now have a place to connect, unwind and rejuvenate thanks to the efforts of the Dorm Council and the Sheppard Spouses Club. The new day room ensures our Airmen have the resources they need to thrive both professionally and personally.

Date Taken: 06.12.2023
Date Posted: 12.08.2023
Story ID: 459493
Dorm Council opens new day room for permanent party Airmen, by A1C Katie Caroline McKee