SECAF visits Sheppard AFB

Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall visited the 82nd Training Wing and the 80th Flying Wing Oct. 4-5, where he got a first-hand look at how Sheppard Airmen are transforming technical and flying training to support the future fight.



Kendall spoke with Airmen from across the wing and community leaders to learn about the base’s challenges and improvements within day-to-day operations. He visited multiple squadrons and agencies to see firsthand how they’re modernizing classrooms and impacting our Airmen in Training.



The Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training Program leaders briefed Kendall on the unique, 14-nation partnership’s importance to NATO combat power as well as plans for the future beddown of the T-7A Redhawk.



During his visit, Kendall took time to recognize star performers and their outstanding achievements.

