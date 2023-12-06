AFLOS instructors participate in ToC facilitator course

Instructors from the Air Force Logistics Officer School house were among 30 participants, including two members of the Royal Australian Air Force, who participated in a Theory of Constraints Facilitator course held here Nov. 13-17, 2023.



Conducted by the Air Force Logistics Office of Innovation, known as Tesseract, in cooperation with Goldratt Consultants, the training included real-world case studies and hands-on simulations to help students understand, apply and teach ToC concepts.



According to the Theory of Constraints Institute, ToC is an approach that “emphasizes the importance of identifying system constraint, or bottleneck.” In a chain of tasks that make up a process, for example, ToC stresses the importance of focusing improvement efforts on the weakest link of that chain.



AFLOS has become a hotbed for ToC education in its ongoing effort to better prepare aircraft maintenance, munitions maintenance and logistics readiness officers to be mission ready for any future conflict with a strategic competitor.



“The goal of these basic and intermediate ToC courses is to equip aircraft maintenance, munitions maintenance and logistics officers with consistent, quality education with the tools they need to improve the processes they oversee,” said Capt. Michael Zarate, the Tesseract lead for ToC education.



This marked the second course held at Sheppard. Capt. Jonathan Edwards, an AFLOS instructor who attended the first course last June, stressed the importance of aligning ToC concepts and initiatives with the needs of Airmen.



“The objective is to instill expertise in teaching ToC concepts and tools in our instructors, who in turn will teach students to use them to increase the capacity and effectiveness of their organizations by pinpointing, addressing and resolving critical issues,” he said. “The focus on enhancing workflow efficiency is directly tied to mission readiness.”



AFLOS students will graduate with an introductory understanding of ToC methods, giving them basic skills to improve processes and alleviate constraints or bottlenecks within the maintenance and logistics fields.



“If ToC is done correctly,” Edwards said, “it should focus on providing Airmen with the tools and support they need to get the job done more effectively. The Airmen performing the technical work are the focus, and the point of ToC is to continuously streamline and improve the processes they interact with every day. By elevating individual capability, this forward-thinking approach contributes to the overall operational excellence of the Air Force.”



Theory of Constraints education is an opportunity for all Airmen, with introductory and intermediate courses currently available through Air Force Institute of Technology and additional resources available on the Tesseract website at www.tesseract.af.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.16.2023 Date Posted: 12.08.2023