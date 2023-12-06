Truman’s Nuclear Reactor: 25 Years of Powering Ahead

NORFOLK, Va. -- On the morning of January 17, 1955, at 11a.m., Commander Eugene P. Wilkinson (ret), the first commanding officer of the USS Nautilus, ordered all lines cast off and signaled the memorable and historic message, “Underway on nuclear power”.

The Nautilus was the first naval vessel powered on nuclear reactors. Fast forward 73 years; the U.S. Navy continues to rely on nuclear power to provide propulsion for some of its vessels and the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) remains at the forefront of this technology. Truman is approaching the 25-year mark of reliable and sustainable nuclear power.

The benefits of nuclear power are clear. Nuclear powered ships can operate for years without refueling. This allows them to stay out at sea longer and travel faster than conventionally-powered ships. They are faster, more maneuverable and their nuclear reactors make these feats possible.

Truman’s reactor department is spearheaded by their senior enlisted leader, Master Chief Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear) Devon Goyer. She is reactor department’s leading chief petty officer and consistently works long hours to provide the ship sustainable and reliable nuclear power daily.

“Celebrating the anniversary is a reflection of reactor department,” said Goyer. “It’s important to highlight the fact that all Sailors in reactor department work hard. We instill a strong focus on training, integrity and professionalism.”

Goyer stated that Truman’s reactor department works long hours and is usually the first department on the ship and the last one to leave.

“We put a lot of effort into maintaining the reactor,” said Goyer. “We wear it as a badge of honor. The scope of our work is different to those of most Sailors on the ship. The work that reactor department puts in day in and day out effects everyone on the ship. Our Sailors put in those long hours, in part, because it brings them satisfaction and a feeling of a job well-done.”

High-level planning and prep work have to be done before Truman’s reactors go online. Goyer explains the necessity of the this process.

“The amount of planning that needs to occur prior to Truman’s reactors fully powering on can last a couple of weeks,” said Goyer. “It takes hundreds of man-hours to bring those reactors online. Afterwards, to keep them online and functioning properly means that our reactor operators are standing proper watches. We’re maintaining the reactor plants correctly in accordance with the ship’s procedures. We practice for it, we train for it, and then we execute the task efficiently and appropriately.”

For Truman’s crew, the ship’s 25th anniversary of nuclear power is a proud moment. They know that they are part of a long and storied tradition of naval nuclear power and they take pride in their ship’s ability to operate at the cutting edge of technology.

“Being a part of a nuclear ship in itself is a unique feeling,” said Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear) 2nd Class Michael Clark, a reactor department watch stander. “Being able to work in reactor department and being part of 25 years of Truman running on nuclear power is something that I and others are proud of. The work that I do every day is rewarding and this milestone adds to it.”

As Truman prepares for its next deployment, the crew rests assured that they are sailing on one of the most advanced and capable ships on the water. With its nuclear reactors powering it forward, the Truman is ready to take on any challenge that comes its way.

