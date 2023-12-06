4th Fighter Squadron brings the lightning during ATR

TSUKI AIR BASE, Japan – U.S. Airmen assigned to Kadena Air Base, Japan and F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 4th Fighter Squadron, Hill Air Force Base, Utah met at Tsuiki Air Base, Japan for the Aviation Training Relocation program hosted by the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force 8th Air Wing December 5. The training is scheduled to last until the 15th.



The routine, two-week exercise is designed to increase bilateral interoperability between the two nation’s fighter pilots while increasing operational readiness for both nations. All flying operations are being conducted in bilaterally approved airspace regularly used by JASDF.



“We have eagerly anticipated this opportunity to train and integrate with members of the 8th Wing, to test our expeditionary capabilities, and to strengthen our ability to defend Japan together,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jondavid ‘Dok’ Hertzel, 4th Fighter Squadron commander. “The Japan-United States Alliance provides critical deterrence to aggression in the region, and our deployment to Tsuiki strengthens this deterrence.”



Members participating in the ATR are from various units under the 18th Wing and the 4th Fighter Wing and will be given the opportunity to practice deployed agile combat employment operations while performing bilateral training in a joint environment alongside the 8th Air Wing.



As part of the training, U.S. Airmen will integrate with their JASDF counterparts both in the air and on the ground to maximize bilateral interoperability using only resources that are absolutely necessary for mission success.



“The security environment surrounding the Indo-Pacific region is getting severe and complex. Under this situation, the strong Japan-U.S. alliance is very important for regional stability," said JASDF Lt. Col. Yuichiro Hamajima, 6th Fighter Squadron commander. “We believe this ATR is a good opportunity to show our strong Japan-US relationship.”

