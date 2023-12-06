Members of the 4th Security Force Assistance Brigade joined the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the U.K. during joint training events at several locations across Bosnia and Herzegovina from Oct. 23 to Nov. 26, 2023.
The training, which routinely takes place between the U.K. and Bosnia and Herzegovina, focused on tactical planning, leadership development and peace support operations.
During this iteration members of the 4th SFAB – specialized U.S. Army units with the core mission to conduct advise, support, liaise and assess operations with Allied and partner nations – took part to further focus on tactical planning and enhance all three nations’ ability to operate alongside one another.
Participants utilized the upgraded training facilities at the Manjača Combat Training Centre and the urban training facility in Tuzla to enhance ongoing defense cooperation efforts and increase security in the Western Balkans.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2023 05:57
|Story ID:
|459476
|Location:
|BA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army security forces support multinational, tactical training in Bosnia and Herzegovina, by Patrick Loch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT