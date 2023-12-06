U.S. Army security forces support multinational, tactical training in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Courtesy Photo | Members of the 4th Security Force Assistance Brigade, under the auspices of U.S. Army...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Members of the 4th Security Force Assistance Brigade, under the auspices of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, joined the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the U.K. during joint training events at several locations across Bosnia and Herzegovina from Oct. 23 to Nov. 26, 2023. The training, which routinely takes place between the U.K. and Bosnia and Herzegovina, focused on tactical planning, leadership development and peace support operations. see less | View Image Page

Members of the 4th Security Force Assistance Brigade joined the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the U.K. during joint training events at several locations across Bosnia and Herzegovina from Oct. 23 to Nov. 26, 2023.



The training, which routinely takes place between the U.K. and Bosnia and Herzegovina, focused on tactical planning, leadership development and peace support operations.



During this iteration members of the 4th SFAB – specialized U.S. Army units with the core mission to conduct advise, support, liaise and assess operations with Allied and partner nations – took part to further focus on tactical planning and enhance all three nations’ ability to operate alongside one another.



Participants utilized the upgraded training facilities at the Manjača Combat Training Centre and the urban training facility in Tuzla to enhance ongoing defense cooperation efforts and increase security in the Western Balkans.