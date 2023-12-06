From Struggle to Strength: Gunnery Sgt. Robert Navarro’s Journey from Challenging Upbringing to Leadership at MCAS Iwakuni

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, Japan– “Every day you should come into work and try to be better than you were yesterday. If you get off work and you’re not exhausted, you didn’t give it your best. Every day is an opportunity to get better, smarter, faster, and stronger. Don’t waste it,” said Gunnery Sgt. Robert Navarro, the staff noncommissioned officer in charge of S-3, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS), Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni.







Growing up in San Diego, California, young Navarro lived at home with his mom, struggling throughout most of his childhood trying to live a normal life. He was surrounded by substance abuse, gang violence, and death, exposing him to the harsh realities of the world.





“I wouldn’t change any of it. It taught me self-confidence, patience, and resiliency. It helped me develop into a more understanding and compassionate leader,” said Navarro.





His mother had her own share of problems. Her wants would often take priority over his basic needs. One of the many memories he had of this was when she had given him 50 dollars to get her a pack of cigarettes and a two-liter of cherry Coke but nothing for himself, as he was expected to give back whatever change was leftover. They didn’t even have enough food at home; all there was to eat was bread and ketchup. This example of her selfish behavior would be just one of many instances Navarro would witness which would later inspire him to become a more selfless leader.







“He has a bold attitude; he’ll stand up for his Marines, and he’ll stop at nothing to take care of you,” said U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Magdalena Mendoza, an administrative specialist with H&HS, MCAS Iwakuni, about Navarro, who – despite not being in the same work section – has made a positive impact on her and the other Marines in her shop, as well as his own.







“He immediately started making changes to how we operated. He would conduct physical training with the S-3 and S-1. He really helped boost the morale of both the shops,” said Mendoza.







Even before joining the Marine Corps, Navarro had witnessed the kind of special bond that Marines have with one another. When Navarro was living with his father, an active-duty infantry Marine, he saw the sense of brotherhood and bravado the Marines had, and he wanted to experience that for himself. That was one of the few things that influenced him to join the Marine Corps.







“I remember how much happier and healthier his lifestyle was. I was lucky to be able to spend my last two years of high school living with my dad,” stated Navarro.







Shortly after graduating high school in 2007, he attended college at California State University, San Bernardino, where he planned to pursue his goal of becoming a Marine Corps aviator. Soon after, he decided to scrap this pursuit and instead enlisted to help fight in the Global War on Terrorism.





“There’s a war going on, I can always come back to college," thought Navarro. “I wanted to go right into the front of the fight. It wasn’t a pride thing at first, I just wanted the worst of it: the killing, the fighting, and the misery. I wanted to see if I had it in me.”





Navarro eventually graduated boot camp in July of 2008 and made his way to Infantry Training Battalion (now called Infantry Marine Course) where he would find the challenge he was looking for. In his class, he would volunteer to become a 0331 infantryman.







In the early days of his career, Navarro would quickly experience the hardships the infantry had to offer, one of the more prominent being poor leadership in his case.





“When I was a junior Marine, the most I got were direct orders, never an explanation. If I knew what I was doing, I would do it, and if I didn’t know what I was doing, I would have to figure it out. If I messed it up, I would get hazed. I was miserable.”







His treatment as a junior Marine, mixed with his experiences growing up, molded him into the leader he would later become. Today, as the staff noncommissioned officer in charge of the MCAS Iwakuni, H&HS, S-3, he has a greater influence on Marines and can help them progress through their careers. He treats his Marines with the respect and understanding he wished he was afforded as a young Marine.





“It’s cool now because now I’m helping everyone. I can ask the Marines what it is they need; I help them get it. I’m now supporting instead of being supported.”





Since moving to the installation, he’s brought all his experience and wisdom along with him while maintaining an open mind in learning about a different side of the Marine Corps.



The air station is currently working on renovations for the indoor small arms range (ISAR) to improve the accessibility of training for on base personnel. Navarro’s efforts to help with these renovations and manage the ISAR allows Marines, Sailors, and Japanese security guards to acquire weapon qualifications here on base. It even allows for indoor simulated marksmanship training for Matthew C. Perry High School Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps cadets and other potential opportunities.







In addition to his work to help improve the base, Navarro constantly strives to maintain that lethality he had as a young Marine and instill his Marines with the same mindset. His Marines have great respect for him due to his positive attitude and his charismatic personality.







“He’s a Marine with a lot of experiences. He embodies the basic principles of what a Marine is. I appreciate his leadership style and the way he takes care of his Marines,” said Mendoza.







“I want to give more,” stated Navarro. “I want the Marines to feel better about themselves and make them more confident in not only themselves but feel confidence in everything they do, whether it be their job, martial arts, or playing sports.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.08.2023 Date Posted: 12.08.2023 02:21 Story ID: 459468 Location: MCAS IWAKUNI , YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, From Struggle to Strength: Gunnery Sgt. Robert Navarro’s Journey from Challenging Upbringing to Leadership at MCAS Iwakuni, by Cpl Darien Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.