USACE Far East District commander receives an honorary Korean name

USAG HUMPHREYS, South Korea - The Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance Friendship Association conferred a Korean name, La, Hae-young, to Col. Heather Levy, commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, during a ceremony at the Korea Ministry of National Defense today.



“While I am humbled to be in a group of distinguished Americans who have received traditional Korean names, I also realize that the entire Far East District family is being recognized for their excellence, commitment and partnership with the Republic of Korea,” Levy said.



Ms. Woo, Hyun-euy, the association’s chairperson, explained the meaning behind the chosen name.



“She was named in the hopes of protecting the territory of the Republic of Korea in times of emergency by managing the construction of U.S. Forces stationed in Korea and playing an important role in further strengthening the ROK-US relationship,” Woo said.



The family name “La” is tied to the Pyeongtaek area, where FED is located and where the district constructs facilities in support of the ROK-US Alliance. It is also where Levy resides with her family.



“Since our arrival, my family and I have felt truly welcomed here by the people of Korea and have loved the opportunities to explore and learn about the history and culture,” she said. “Today’s experience is truly unique and special to me, my family, and the Far East District team. The bestowal of a Korean name is an important part of Korea’s rich history and cultural heritage, and I value being a part of it immensely.”



The surname, “Hae-Young,” means “shining together” and signifies uniting and developing a brighter relationship.



Levy remarked on the core nature of relationship building to her position.



“Relationships are essential to our ability as a combined team to deliver quality infrastructure projects across the Republic of Korea,” she said. “The FED team, the ROK Ministry of Defense – Defense Installations Agency, installation commanders, service component engineers, contractors, and many other partners work together to make our mission possible.”



Maj. Gen. Jo, Byung-yoon, commanding general, ROK MND-DIA, attended the event. His command directly works with FED on military construction endeavors in South Korea.



“Through strong trust and close coordination, MND-DIA and FED have greatly improved the level of USFK installation construction,” Jo said. “Based on this, we are contributing to laying the foundation for strengthening the ROK-US alliance.”



Joint projects between the two agencies range from a new elementary school on USAG Humphreys to 3rd Generation Hardened Aircraft Shelters at Kunsan Air Base to a Maritime Operations Center in Pusan.



“As the meaning of Col. Levy's Korean name, I look forward to both the ROK and US Army shining together through unity and close cooperation,” Jo said.



Over the years, the association has bestowed a Korean name onto a number of American leaders to strengthen the Alliance and bring the two countries closer together.



“The Far East District has been a proud part of the ROK-US Alliance since we were created in 1957, and we remain ready to perform our duty, in peacetime or in war, alongside our brothers and sisters in USFK and the ROK,” Levy said, “I am exceptionally proud of the dedicated members of this district, US and Korean, military and civilian, who have promised to continue to serve under any circumstances. I am honored to serve with them, just as I am honored to be here today.”