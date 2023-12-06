BJACH Earns 2023 Leapfrog Top Hospital Award for Outstanding Quality and Safety

FORT JOHNSON, La. — Highlighting its nationally recognized achievements in patient safety and quality, Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital was named a Top Rural Hospital by The Leapfrog Group. The Leapfrog Top Hospital award is widely acknowledged as one of the most competitive awards American hospitals can receive. The Top Hospital designation is bestowed by The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization known as the toughest standard-setters for health care safety and quality. Top Hospitals were honored Dec. 5 at the 2023 Leapfrog Annual Meeting and Awards Dinner in Washington, D.C.



Col. Takako Barrell, acting hospital commander, said BJACH was one of two in the state of Louisiana to achieve the Top Rural Hospital designation and the only military medical treatment facility in the Defense Health Agency to be recognized by the Leapfrog Group.



“Patient safety is our number one priority, and this recognition means a lot,” she said. “Our staff and beneficiaries should be proud. This award signifies how well BJACH compares to similar facilities across the nation and highlights our commitment to providing the best care to our beneficiaries.”



More than 2,100 hospitals were considered for the award. Among those, BJACH received a Top Rural distinction. A total of 132 Top Hospitals were selected, including:



• 8 Top Children’s



• 35 Top General



• 15 Top Rural



• 74 Top Teaching



The quality of patient care across many areas of hospital performance is considered in establishing the qualifications for the award, including infection rates, practices for safer surgery, maternity care, and the hospital’s capacity to prevent medication errors. The rigorous standards are defined in each year’s Top Hospital Methodology.



“Protecting patients from preventable harm is the cornerstone of The Leapfrog Group’s mission,” said Leah Binder, president, and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “BJACH has demonstrated that patient safety is their top priority, and we’re truly pleased to recognize them as a Top Hospital again this year. Congratulations to hospital staff at all levels who made this national recognition possible.”



Stacy Hall, chief of quality management at BJACH, said this recognition demonstrates that the military medical treatment facility at the Joint Readiness and Fort Johnson, Louisiana provides safe, quality driven care to our active-duty Soldiers, retirees, and their Families.



“Achieving this award, for the second year in a row, shows a strong commitment from our team to protect our patients,” she said. “We are committed to a transparent culture of patient safety and process improvement. At BJACH we create an environment conducive to compassionate, patient centered, safe care.”



To qualify for the distinction, hospitals must rank top among peers on the Leapfrog Hospital Survey, which assesses hospital performance on the highest standards for quality and patient safety and achieve top performance in their category. To see the full list of institutions honored as 2023 Top Hospitals, visit www.leapfroggroup.org/tophospitals.

