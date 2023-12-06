Golden Knights, Honorary Commanders experience Herk Nation

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Zachary Kee | Team Little Rock Honorary Commanders pose for a group photo with members of the 314th...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Zachary Kee | Team Little Rock Honorary Commanders pose for a group photo with members of the 314th Airlift Wing during an Honorary Commander tour at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Dec. 1, 2023. The Honorary Commander program gives local civic leaders an opportunity to partner with the installation and commanders to witness the mission of Herk Nation firsthand through quarterly tours and immersions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Kee) see less | View Image Page

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. -- Team Little Rock welcomed its Golden Knights and Honorary Commanders to the base for a quarterly immersion tour Dec. 1, 2023.



The Honorary Commander program gives local civic leaders an opportunity to partner with the installation and commanders to witness the mission of Herk Nation firsthand through quarterly tours and immersions. Golden Knights are past Honorary Commanders who have gone above and beyond in their commitment to Little Rock AFB, earning themselves an emeritus status.



The tour included an unclassified briefing from the 19th Operations Support Squadron intelligence flight, a walkthrough of the 714th Training Squadron’s facilities including the C-130J Super Hercules flight simulators, an overview of a C-130J fuselage trainer used to train Air Force loadmasters, and finally a stop at the isochronal maintenance hangar to see C-130J maintenance in action.



The afternoon concluded with the base’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony where Team Little Rock and community partners gathered to celebrate the beginning of the holiday season.