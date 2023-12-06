Yard sale encourages safety, recycling at Fort Cavazos

Photo By Samantha Harms | Stefanie Cole, Fort Cavazos Spouses Club Event Rentals, and her husband, Dan, smile...... read more read more Photo By Samantha Harms | Stefanie Cole, Fort Cavazos Spouses Club Event Rentals, and her husband, Dan, smile toward a potential customer during the community yard sale Sept. 30, 2023. Cole sold items by donation on behalf of the FCSC, along with a few personal items. (U.S. Army photo by Samantha Harms, Fort Cavazos Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — Dozens of enthusiastic bargain hunters flocked to the Fort Cavazos Thrift Store’s parking lot Sept. 30, in search of their next valuable discovery, echoing the timeless adage, “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”



The Resident Advisory Board for Cavalry Family Housing hosted the bi-annual post-wide yard sale, aiming to divert unwanted items from the landfill.



“I’m actually here on behalf of the Fort Cavazos Spouses Club to sell some of our excess inventory we have in the Event Rentals room, We’re selling things by donation,” Stefanie Cole, FCSC Event Rentals, explained. “I am (also) selling a few personal items, just to help get some stuff out of the house. But this is great, I love the centralized location. This was a great opportunity for us just to get together and do this.”



While the tradition of individuals selling items from their driveways continued, the event added a centralized location in the thrift store’s parking lot. This arrangement facilitated the convenient donation of unsold items to the thrift store and received support from the Fort Cavazos Exchange.



Leslie Cromer, RAB president, stressed the importance of such events, explaining, “We find it important because not everybody wants people going to their homes; get the community together in one centralized location, (and) you can meet your neighbors that don’t necessarily live right next door to you.”



Cromer underscored the event’s significance as a means to prevent items from ending up in landfills during bulk pick-up. Instead, the yard sale offered a chance for these items to find new homes.



“We’re doing (yard sales) bi-annually,” she continued. “We’re going to (have them) always with the spring cleanup and the fall cleanup, so as you clean your house, save all this stuff so you could come out here and sell with us.”



The event aimed to provide convenience for residents and shoppers while prioritizing their safety.



Capt. Chris Lamoureux, commander for Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Cavazos, explained the event’s objectives, saying, “We figured it’d be fun to bring the community together and get people out. We wanted to be more inclusive for everybody on post, off post, retired, Killeen area, doesn’t matter who, we just wanted everybody to come out and enjoy the yard sale.”



Lamoureux highlighted the benefits of a centralized location and the partnership with the Fort Cavazos Thrift Store. Unsold items could be donated to the thrift store, generating scholarship funds for the community through the Fort Cavazos Family Scholarship Fund.



“It’s also safety (focused); I know people love doing yard sales at their house, but (this is) to prevent people from going to put all their information out there online,” he concluded. “This is just one happy location that everybody can come to and safely get rid of their hand-me-downs.”