Edwards Air Force Base Paramedic Honored with Angel of the Battlefield Award for Lifesaving Actions

FALLS CHURCH, Virginia – The Defense Health Agency announced that Tad S. Stines was named this year’s DHA recipient of the Angels of the Battlefield Award for his actions last year when he saved a life from a residence fire.



The Armed Services YMCA Angels of the Battlefield Award recognizes the frontline actions of military medical personnel and their bravery on and off the battlefield.



Stines is the second DHA recipient to ever receive the award and one of six recipients presented the award at the 17th Annual Angels of the Battlefield Awards Gala held in Arlington, Virginia, on Nov. 16.



“The civilian Angel of the Battlefield is a great example of the type of selflessness of public servants we find in our unique system,” said DHA Chief of Staff U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Norman West. “[Tad’s] dedication, his humanity, his public service as a paramedic are extraordinary. While this singular incident of bravery takes this concept of service to another level, we’re fortunate to have him with us every single day.”



On May 25, 2022, Stines was alerted to a fire at a neighbor’s house and instinctively responded to the residence. Once on the scene, he identified that the garage and roof were engulfed in flames and called 911 while working to ensure occupants were evacuated from the home. Stines knew the neighbor was wheelchair-bound and went into the home to check to make sure he’d evacuated. He entered the residence, rescued the occupant, and secured him in a safe location until fire and paramedics arrived on the scene. The occupant made a full recovery due to Stines’ lifesaving actions.



Stines serves as a paramedic with the 412th Healthcare Operations Squadron, Edwards Air Force Base, California. Stines completed his emergency medical technician training in 1993 and paramedic training in 2001 while working for American Medical Response in Los Angeles, California. In 2007, he arrived at Edwards Air Force Base as a Global War on Terror contract paramedic, replacing short notice deployed active duty personnel. In 2010, he joined the Edwards team as a DOD civilian.



