Transition Assistance job fair coming Dec. 14

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – The Joint Transition Readiness Center is slated to host their annual Transition Assistance Program mega job and resources fair here 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 14, 2023.



Transitioning service members, military spouses, and veterans will have the opportunity to meet with employers and employment service providers who are searching for applicants to fill vacancies.



According to the lead coordinator for this year’s fair, Jeremy Woodworth, a JTRC TAP counselor, it’s not just an opportunity to meet employers, there will also be other resources and services available.



“We want to educate and prepare our members and their families on resume writing, continuing education, and even the Department of Veterans Affairs claims processes,” Woodworth said. “Because this is their future we’re talking about here. They sacrificed a lot for us, so this is the least we can do to help them.”



Over 90 employers, resource agencies, educational institutions, and others are slated to be at the job fair, with many from out-of-state and a few from overseas, he said.



The JTRC also hosts employer days every month where anywhere between 10 and 15 employers and resource agencies are available.



“The employers we have for employer days tend to be more localized to the San Antonio area,” he said. “However, many of them will also be at our December job fair. We encourage everyone to come out and see what opportunities they can find, whether it’s the job fair or an employer day.”



Attendees are encouraged to bring copies of their resume and be prepared for on-the-spot interviews.



The event will take place at the JBSA-Fort Sam Houston Joint Transition Readiness Center, 3931 Okubo Barracks, building 3639, JBSA-Fort Sam Houston.



For more information, call 210-916-7322.