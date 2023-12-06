The 338th Training Squadron’s training facility, Bryan Hall, will undergo a $30.4 million renovation, the largest awarded renovation project in the 81st Contracting Squadron’s history.



As part of the 81st Training Wing’s priorities, Installation Excellence, the building will be completely renovated from the ground up in accordance with today’s industrial standards.



Several improvements including lighting, heating, in-classroom equipment upgrades and infrastructure improvements will pave the way for future modernization efforts of the learning environment.



One thousand Airmen and Guardians attend courses in Bryan Hall, every year, to train to be future warfighters. The building houses the Network Systems Operations initial skills training course and supplemental courses such as Project Management, Network Management Infrastructure and Quality Assurance.



“After students graduate their course, they use their technical skills to establish, maintain and troubleshoot complex systems that allow the Air and Space Force to communicate, share data and conduct operations effectively and securely,” said Lt. Col. Neftali Herrada, 338th Training Squadron commander.



The renovation is a step in meeting the Air Education and Training Command and Second Air Force’s goal of creating a sixth-generation learning environment that enables student-centered learning.



Airmen and Guardians will continue training throughout the renovation. The 338th TRS relocated its Network System Operations IST course and all the labs and equipment to four other buildings on Keesler: Cody Hall, Thompson Hall, Dolan Hall and Matero Hall.



The renovation is expected to be completed by October 2025.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.07.2023 Date Posted: 12.07.2023 15:14 Story ID: 459421 Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Installation excellence: Bryan Hall renovation, by SrA Trenten Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.