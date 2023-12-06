DCMA Twin Cities receive Alan E. Peterson Award

Courtesy Photo | Air Force Col. Danny Stupinski, Defense Contract Management Agency Twin Cities...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Air Force Col. Danny Stupinski, Defense Contract Management Agency Twin Cities commander, receives the prestigious Alan E. Peterson award on behalf of his contract management office from Jeff Eckland from the University of Minnesota National Seminar on Government Contracts Committee Nov. 7. Also pictured are Marie Hechsel, DCMA Twin Cities deputy director, and John Dresch, also from the University of Minnesota National Seminar on Government Contracts Committee. (DCMA Twin Cities courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. –

Defense Contract Management Agency Twin Cities received the prestigious Alan E. Peterson Award during the virtual 62nd annual National Seminar on Government Contracts Sept. 20.



The event was co-sponsored by the College of Liberal Arts at the University of Minnesota, the Twin Cities chapter of the National Contract Management Association, and the North Star chapter of the National Property Management Association.



This year’s seminar theme was “Current Trends in Government Contracts: The New Normal in a Post-Pandemic World.” During the conference, participants attended a variety of workshops, including those on reimagining contractor self-assessments, global supply chain issues, and government property directives and requirements. Six DCMA employees participated.



The Peterson award, which highlights distinguished service in government contracting, was established in 2004.



“The award reflects the values of service and professionalism exemplified by the career of Alan Peterson,” said John Dresch, who is on the committee for the annual National Seminar on Government Contracts. “It is given to a distinguished person or organization in the field of government contracting that has made significant contributions to the annual National Seminar on Government Contracts or to the field of government contracting.”



According to Dresch, the seminar is the longest running seminar in government contracting in the country. He retired from DCMA Twin cities as a property administrator in January 2020. Dresch, who is also a part of the North Star chapter of the National Property Management Association, presented a framed award letter and award in person to Air Force Col. Danny Stupinski, DCMA Twin Cities commander, during a Commander’s Call Nov. 7.



“It is an honor to receive this award on behalf of the men and women of DCMA Twin Cities,” said Stupinski. “I am incredibly lucky, and beyond proud, to be the commander of this dynamic organization. Our professionals, spread across seven states, personify the (contract management office’s) mission of ‘enhancing warfighter lethality.’ Receiving an award that recognizes excellence in the field of government contracting is a great credit to our entire team, from our directors to Keystones, and all points in between.”



Alan Elm Peterson, a Navy veteran, was a partner at Arthur Andersen, an accounting firm. After that, he founded his own consulting company, Peterson Consulting, and later founded Tucker Alan. He was known for his work in government contract consulting. He was also a mentor and philanthropist who passed away on April 20, 2020, at the age of 90.



In the citation given by the University of Minnesota National Seminar on Government Contracts, DCMA CMO personnel were noted for their essential acquisition support.



“The University of Minnesota is pleased to recognize the Defense Contract Management Agency Twin Cities as the 2023 recipient of the Alan E. Peterson Award for Distinguished Service in Government Contracting. DCMA Twin Cities represents the military services, other federal agencies and allied government buying agencies at defense contractors in seven Upper Midwest states. The organization supports the procuring offices by connecting industry to agencies/services and is an essential part of the acquisition process from pre-award to sustainment.”



The citation further states:



DCMA Twin Cities has supported the missions of the University of Minnesota and the government contracting community of the Upper Midwest by their commitment to professionalism; dedication to individual technical training and development; and through contributions to the Government Contracting Seminar at the university. For recommending and supporting the training and growth of its employees through attendance at the seminar, the organization has supported the long-standing educational mission of the university.



The DCMA Twin Cities personnel have contributed toward the development and strengthening of the bridges, bonds, and professional relationships required to manage and administer the multiple complex programs and contracts procured by the government contracting community. From this dedication and professional growth has come a fully focused commitment to the management of frontline and pipeline material to the nation’s deployed services. The organization has supported Contingency Contract Administration Services, or CCAS, with their personnel at locations around the world.



The University of Minnesota and the Government Contracts Seminar Planning Committee are immensely proud of the contributions to excellence made by the men and women of DCMA Twin Cities. In recognition of their personal and collective contributions, through the years, DCMA Twin Cities is worthy of the honor to receive the Alan E. Peterson Award for excellence in government contracting for 2023.



DCMA Twin Cities has approximately 180 employees in seven states who provide contract administration support and other services to support warfighters. Employees, who are in Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, and North and South Dakota, provide oversight to more than 400 contractors. CMO personnel manage approximately 7,000 contracts worth $37 billion. Some of the programs managed include the Multifunctional Information Distribution System and Precision Guided Kits.